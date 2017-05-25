7T8 European Fusion Restaurant in Northport NY 11731 Temporarily Closed Due To Fire 7T8 European Fusion Restaurant is undergoing repairs and reconstruction due to smoke and water damage from the fire at Gunther's Tap Room. A grand reopening is scheduled for the end of the 2017 summer. 1 2 3 4 5 Shrimp Fra Diavolo Risotto Croquettes USDA Prime Ribeye Asparagus Frites Frangelico Creme Brulee NORTHPORT, N.Y. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Executive Chef Stephen Claussell, in conjunction with restaurateur and partner Anthony Santiago, announced that 7T8 European Fusion restaurant is currently undergoing repairs and reconstruction from smoke and water damage caused by the fire at Gunther's Tap Room on May 23, 2017.



Launched just over a year ago, 7T8 European Fusion was formerly the Ship's Inn. Prior to opening, the restaurant was completely redesigned by leading restaurateur Raymond Haldeman and earned rave reviews from local and area food publications.



• The New York Times food critic Joanne Starkey said: "7T8 European Fusion is a sophisticated winner that I'd like to visit again."



• Edible Long Island, a leading online gourmet food magazine, selected two 7T8 European Fusion dishes as the Best of 2016.



• Great Restaurants of Long Island called 7T8 European Fusion "A world-class, fine dining experience."



• Boating Times of Long Island said: "Now that 7T8 European Fusion has arrived, my taste buds say the village is the better for it."



"First and foremost, I happy no one was injured," said Chef Stephen Claussell. "Northport is a very special community, and we come together to rebuild 7T8, as well as all the establishments that suffered setbacks from the fire."



"We always try to see opportunity in all of life's challenges," said Anthony Santiago, restauranteur, and partner. "So many things we did were such a huge success right out of the box, but this reconstruction gives us the chance to take a breather and reevaluate and improve our food service even more."



Customers and interested parties are welcome to sign up for the restaurant's newsletter and stay current on how the reconstruction is going, and be notified when the restaurant will reopen. Email sign ups are accepted at



Executive Chef Stephen Claussell, in conjunction with restaurateur and partner Anthony Santiago, announced that 7T8 European Fusion restaurant is currently undergoing repairs and reconstruction from smoke and water damage caused by the fire at Gunther's Tap Room on May 23, 2017.Launched just over a year ago, 7T8 European Fusion was formerly the Ship's Inn. Prior to opening, the restaurant was completely redesigned by leading restaurateur Raymond Haldeman and earned rave reviews from local and area food publications.• The New York Times food critic Joanne Starkey said:• Edible Long Island, a leading online gourmet food magazine, selected two 7T8 European Fusion dishes as the Best of 2016.• Great Restaurants of Long Island called 7T8 European Fusion• Boating Times of Long Island said: "Now that 7T8 European Fusion has arrived, my taste buds say the village is the better for it."said Chef Stephen Claussell.life'ssaid Anthony Santiago, restauranteur, and partner.Customers and interested parties are welcome to sign up for the restaurant's newsletter and stay current on how the reconstruction is going, and be notified when the restaurant will reopen. Email sign ups are accepted at 7T8EuropeanFusion.com or by clicking here


