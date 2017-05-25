News By Tag
Brooklyn Pride Week Screens "woman On Fire"
New York's Bravest On The Big Screen - Free Screening followed by Q&A
"Woman On Fire" tells the story of Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City. As a third-generation firefighter, Brooke has a passion for heroism that runs in her blood, while balancing life, work, family, career, and relationships in both traditional and non-traditional ways. The film is a testament to love, courage, and loyalty.
Brooklyn Pride, Inc. is a local non-profit that strives to increase visibility, acceptance, and inclusion, ensuring equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. This is achieved through Pride and community events that commemorate, educate, promote, and celebrate the spirit of the Stonewall Riots. More details available at www.BrooklynPride.org or by calling 718-928-3320.
Tickets are available using this link http://brooklynpridefilm.bpt.me.
Jamie Farnam
