 
News By Tag
* LGBT
* Pride
* Free Screening
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Arts
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Brooklyn
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Brooklyn Pride Week Screens "woman On Fire"

New York's Bravest On The Big Screen - Free Screening followed by Q&A
 
 
unspecified.
unspecified.
BROOKLYN, N.Y. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- As part of the 21st Annual Brooklyn Pride Week celebration, Brooklyn Pride, Inc. is offering a free screening of the movie "Woman On Fire", showing on Monday, June 5, 2017, 7:30pm at BAM Rose Cinema.   The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film's subject, Brooke Guinan, and director, Julie Sokolow.  The screening is free and begins at 7:30pm, but seating is limited, so please RSVP. Unreserved tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis.

"Woman On Fire" tells the story of Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City.  As a third-generation firefighter, Brooke has a passion for heroism that runs in her blood, while balancing life, work, family, career, and relationships in both traditional and non-traditional ways.  The film is a testament to love, courage, and loyalty.

Brooklyn Pride, Inc. is a local non-profit that strives to increase visibility, acceptance, and inclusion, ensuring equality for the LGBTQIA+ community.  This is achieved through Pride and community events that commemorate, educate, promote, and celebrate the spirit of the Stonewall Riots.  More details available at www.BrooklynPride.org or by calling 718-928-3320.

Tickets are available using this link http://brooklynpridefilm.bpt.me.

Contact
Jamie Farnam
***@brooklynpride.org
End
Source:
Email:***@brooklynpride.org
Posted By:***@brooklynpride.org Email Verified
Tags:LGBT, Pride, Free Screening
Industry:Arts
Location:Brooklyn - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share