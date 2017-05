Brooklyn Pride Week Screens "woman On Fire"

New York's Bravest On The Big Screen - Free Screening followed by Q&A

Contact

Jamie Farnam

***@brooklynpride.org Jamie Farnam

End

-- As part of the 21Annual Brooklyn Pride Week celebration, Brooklyn Pride, Inc. is offering a free screening of the movie "Woman On Fire", showing on Monday, June 5, 2017, 7:30pm at BAM Rose Cinema. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with the film's subject, Brooke Guinan, and director, Julie Sokolow. The screening is free and begins at 7:30pm, but seating is limited, so please RSVP. Unreserved tickets will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis."Woman On Fire" tells the story of Guinan, the first openly transgender firefighter in New York City. As a third-generation firefighter, Brooke has a passion for heroism that runs in her blood, while balancing life, work, family, career, and relationships in both traditional and non-traditional ways. The film is a testament to love, courage, and loyalty.Brooklyn Pride, Inc. is a local non-profit that strives to increase visibility, acceptance, and inclusion, ensuring equality for the LGBTQIA+ community. This is achieved through Pride and community events that commemorate, educate, promote, and celebrate the spirit of the Stonewall Riots. More details available at www.BrooklynPride.org or by calling 718-928-3320.Tickets are available using this link http://brooklynpridefilm.bpt.me