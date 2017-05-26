 
Progressive® Commercial to Offer Professional Headshots/Coffee During Chicago Small Business Expo

 
 
CHICAGO - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Small Business Expo (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/), the nation's largest business-to-business trade show is coming to the UIC Forum for a full day of networking, educational workshops and demos of the newest products and services out there to assist the local entrepreneurs in their daily tasks and long-term goals.

To assist business owners, Progressive Commercial is offering complimentary professional headshots during the Chicago Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/chicago/). Make a great first business impression by getting a professional profile photo taken at the Progressive Commercial booth-402 from 9:00am-5:00pm. Complimentary coffee will also be available in their booth.

Small Business Expo expects to have more than 5,000+ registered attendees from

across the Chicago metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

"Experts tell us that more and more Chicago residents are wanting to take the entrepreneurial leap," says event founder Zachary Lezberg, "but that the biggest barrier to starting a new business is that people don't think they can" he adds, "With the program we've put together, we believe our attendees will feel more empowered by the end of the day."

CHICAGO SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the UIC Forum | Main Hall ABC & Hallways – 725 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60607 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com.

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg.

For more information, visitwww.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.

About Progressive

The Progressive Group of Insurance Companies makes it easy to understand, buy and use auto insurance (https://www.progressive.com/). Progressive offers choices (https://www.progressive.com/shop/car-insurance-rates-differ/) so consumers can reach it whenever, wherever and however it's most convenient — online at progressive.com, by phone at 1-800-PROGRESSIVE, on a mobile device or in-person with a local agent.

Progressive provides insurance for personal and commercial autos and trucks, motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, and homes. Home insurance is underwritten by select carriers, including American Strategic Insurance Corp. and subsidiaries (ASI), our majority owned subsidiaries.

Progressive is the fourth largest auto insurer in the country; a leading seller of motorcycle (https://www.progressive.com/motorcycle/) and commercial auto insurance (https://www.progressivecommercial.com/); and through ASI, one of the top 20 homeowners carriers. Progressive also offers car insurance online (http://www.progressiveonline.com.au/) in Australia at http://www.progressiveonline.com.au.

Founded in 1937, Progressive continues its long history of offering shopping tools and services that save customers time and money, like Name Your Price® (https://www.progressive.com/auto/name-your-price/), Snapshot® (https://www.progressive.com/auto/snapshot/), and Service Centers (https://www.progressive.com/claims/concierge-service/).
