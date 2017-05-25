News By Tag
'The Blue Walk' Meets Growing Demand for Soft Adventure Tours
Walking Vacation Specialist Offers Expanding Selection of European Guided Walking Tours
"Today's travelers are more active, eager to immerse themselves in the environment, culture, and uniqueness of the places they visit," said Jeannette Candau, co-owner of The Blue Walk. "A walking tour lets them experience our destinations from a personal level, rub shoulders with the locals, see nature first-hand, all while enjoying the company of like-minded travelers who take pleasure in doing the same things they do."
The Blue Walk concept began on the French Riviera, where its founder was impressed with the coastal walking trails and beauty of the area. The company, originally founded as "Cruise, Tour, Travel!" in 2011, started with a special tour of the French Riviera, expanding its program as the popularity of its tours grew. Today, co-owners Jeannette Candau and Suzy Schutz carry on the traditions of bringing unique, authentic experiences to their clients, delivered "with the highest level of creativity and care."
While their tours are led by experienced guides and experts in their fields, Jeannette and Suzy are also active participants. They personally oversee many of their tours, talking with their clients, evaluating the guides and places visited. This allows them to gain valuable, first-hand insight into ways to continuously enhance the experience, as well as explore opportunities for new and unique tours.
"The Blue Walk is about immersing yourself in healthy and spiritually elevating experiences, seeing the beauty and wonders of the world – all in a safe and supportive environment of like-minded people," said Jeannette. "Every tour is a voyage of discovery, where people experience some of the world's most serene surroundings;
About The Blue Walk
The Blue Walk offers small-groupwalking vacations in unique and undiscovered locations in France, Italy, Greece, and England. Its clients enjoy leisurely strolls along the beautiful coastlines, village squares and open spaces of Europe while staying at boutique hotels and luxury resorts. Each tour includes daily one hour to half-day walks in some of the world's most serene surroundings. It also offers art, wine, and yoga themed vacations with well-known, talented, and creative teachers.Hiking boots and backpacks are optional, as the routes are always "people friendly," following safe paths that are a unique blend of lovely walking trails, coastal meandering, and urban strolling. For more information, contact The Blue Walk toll-free at 551-258-3955 or by email at info@thebluewalk.com. Visit them online at www.thebluewalk.com.
