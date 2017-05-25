Country(s)
Superior Press And American Business Bank Announce New Agreement
Check Printing, Cash Management Supply Fulfillment, and Remote Deposit Capture Scanner Fulfillment Services Featured in Contract
"Our corporate value standards are very similar to Superior Press's," said Jesse Martin, American Business Bank FVP Treasury Management Director. He continued, "In addition to that, Superior Press's outstanding service and executive accessibility were key reasons for the partnership."
Suzanne Dondanville, American Business Bank EVP Chief Operations Officer, said, "We are pleased to be partnering with Superior Press. The company's ability to meet our customers' needs both promptly and accurately is very important to our business. In addition, Superior Press's family owned and operated structure and values are very similar to American Business Bank's," Dondanville continued.
"It is great to align Superior Press with a bank that values the client relationship above all else," said Steve Traut, Senior Vice President of Sales at Superior Press. "American Business Bank's foundation of integrity and strong values makes it an ideal partner for Superior Press," Traut continued.
American Business Bank's Los Angeles headquarters were founded in 1997 by a group of highly experienced and influential bankers. They were frustrated by the practices of mega-corporate banking and envisioned a high-touch, first-class business bank. With nearly $2 billion in assets, American Business Bank is now considered one of the premier middle market business banks in the entire country. The bank's sole focus is middle market companies. It offers first-class service by aligning clients directly with the right person, with access to the highest levels of the bank, with a full range of financial services. American Business Bank's core values are found in old-fashioned banking values: • We build our bank one client relationship at a time. • We select only the best companies to work with. • We hire and develop only the best bankers.
About American Business Bank
American Business Bank headquartered in downtown Los Angeles offers a wide range of financial services to the business marketplace. Clients include wholesalers, manufacturers, service businesses, professionals and non-profits. The Bank has opened four Loan Production Offices in strategic areas including an Orange County Office in Irvine, a South Bay Office in Torrance, a San Fernando Valley Office in the Warner Center and an Inland Empire Office in Ontario. www.americanbusinessbank.com
About Superior Press
Trusted by financial institutions since 1931, Superior Press combines commercial client onboarding expertise with flexible and secure cash management supply solutions to service the most valuable commercial clients of the nation's top banks. Specializing in treasury and cash management solutions for check printing, cash vault supply fulfillment, bank branded treasury supply call center support, remote deposit capture check scanner fulfilment and remote cash capture, and smart safe managed services solutions. www.superiorpress.com
