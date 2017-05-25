News By Tag
DAV RecruitMilitary Washington, D.C. Career Fair June 22
"Last year, 52% of veteran job seekers expected to secure an interview following a DAV RecruitMilitary job fair. Employers were expected to extend as many as 40,300 interviews and more than 12,560 job offers," said RecruitMilitary Senior Vice President of Sales Rob Arndt. "DAV RecruitMilitary job fairs offer the opportunity to meet a variety of veteran candidates face-to-face, assess their skills and even interview them on the spot for available positions."
Among the companies attending RecruitMilitary's Washington, D.C. event are AFLAC, Amazon, Department of Veteran Affairs, DC Metropolitan Police Dept., Farmers Insurance, Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC), First Command Financial Planning, GardaWorld, General Dynamics Corporation, Hearst Television Inc., Maryland Department of Public Safety & Correctional Services, Maryland Transportation Authority Police, Marriott, Military Sealift Command, Oracle Corporation, PepsiCo, United States Capitol Police, United States Postal Service, U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Westat. An updated list of all exhibitors can be found at https://events.recruitmilitary.com/
In March of 2017, the DAV RecruitMilitary Washington, D.C. event connected more than 347 veteran job seekers with 66 exhibitors including Cintas Corporation, Apple, Inc. and Leidos.
RecruitMilitary has held 22 events in Washington, drawing 7,001 attendees and 1,134 exhibitors. The company has produced more than 814 events in 65 cities across the country.
DAV was founded by World War I veterans in Cincinnati in 1920 and chartered by the United States Congress in 1932. DAV (www.dav.org) is a non-profit organization with 1.2 million members. Together, DAV and RecruitMilitary share a common mission: to connect America's veterans and their family members with meaningful and fulfilling employment opportunities and to help employers attract, appreciate and retain veterans, spouses, and their survivors. Through career fairs, outreach and resources, this partnership fights to ensure veterans receive the benefits they've earned to lead productive, dignified and high-quality lives.
In addition to veterans job fairs, RecruitMilitary also offers subscriptions to its database of 1,170,072+ registered candidates at http://www.recruitmilitary.com. RecruitMilitary provides employer job postings, targeted email campaigns, retained hiring services and advertising space in online and print media. The company also publishes Search & Employ®, a bimonthly print and digital magazine; and distributes 50,000+ print copies of each issue.
About RecruitMilitary
RecruitMilitary (http://RecruitMilitary.com)
Media Contact
Kelly Wagner
RecruitMilitary LLC
513-677-7084
kelly.wagner@
End
