 
News By Tag
* Americans Disabilities Act
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Health
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Washington
  District of Columbia
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


USNews Says Thirdhand Tobacco Smoke is Deadly; But You Can Sue

ADA and State Statutes Provide Legal Basis for Relief and/or Damages
 
 
You Can Sue Over Thirdhand Tobacco Smoke
You Can Sue Over Thirdhand Tobacco Smoke
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Americans Disabilities Act

Industry:
Health

Location:
Washington - District of Columbia - US

WASHINGTON - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Thirdhand tobacco smoke, previously known simply as tobacco smoke residue, can be deadly, especially to infants, toddlers, and others, U.S. News is reporting today.

        Perhaps more importantly, it is possible to sue when exposed to this carcinogenic substance, says law professor John Banzhaf, who pioneered the novel legal theories, and also used it to protect a pregnant employee at Lamar University in Texas.

        As the public interest lawyer who began the nonsmokers' rights movement by getting smoking restricted and then banned on airplanes - a movement which has now spread throughout the U.S. and to many countries around the world - Banzhaf helped bring the first legal proceeding to ban smoking in the workplace.

        He also first established that persons sensitive to secondhand tobacco smoke and its constituents are entitled to special protection under the Federal Rehabilitation Act as well as under the newer Americans With Disabilities Act, and used both to protect workers in many legal proceedings.

        Then, in a remarkable case known as Service v. Union Pac. R.R. Co., a federal court held that the protection also extended to thirdhand tobacco smoke.  It also ruled that the employee was entitled to sue under the California Fair Employment and Housing Act (FEHA).

        Today, many other state laws provide similar protection, claims Banzhaf.

        Subsequently, Banzhaf says that his mere threat to sue forced Lamar University in Texas to agree to protect a pregnant employee from the tobacco smoke residue to which she was exposed when a fellow worker was permitted to take smoke breaks outside, only to return with his clothing reeking of cigarette smoke.

        In that case, one of her doctors wrote that she "is so extremely sensitive to chemicals in tobacco smoke that her breathing is adversely affected in the presence of someone who has recently smoked. Her sensitivity is also to the tobacco smoke residue on the person or clothing of a smoker, not just the smoke in the air. Therefore, to protect her health, especially during her pregnancy, she should not be assigned to an office with someone who smokes during the work day."

        Another doctor went further, stressing the danger to her unborn child:  "Smoking and second hand smoke has known effect on the placenta that carries nourishment to the baby. Therefore, to protect her health and the health of her baby, she should not be assigned to an office with someone who smokes during the workday, even if that person doesn't smoke in that room."

        Banzhaf notes that, as the many dangers of thirdhand tobacco smoke become better know, home sellers and even brokers might become liable for failing to warn about the dangers from a previous owner who smoked, just as they may be liable for failing to warn about lead based paint, radon, etc.

JOHN F. BANZHAF III, B.S.E.E., J.D., Sc.D.
Professor of Public Interest Law
George Washington University Law School,
FAMRI Dr. William Cahan Distinguished Professor,
Fellow, World Technology Network,
Founder, Action on Smoking and Health (ASH),
2000 H Street, NW, Wash, DC 20052, USA
(202) 994-7229 // (703) 527-8418
http://banzhaf.net/  jbanzhaf3ATgmail.com  @profbanzhaf

Contact
GW LAW
***@gwu.edu
End
Source:
Email:***@gwu.edu Email Verified
Tags:Thirdhand Tobacco Smoke, Americans Disabilities Act, Cigarette Smoking
Industry:Health
Location:Washington - District of Columbia - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Public Interest Law Professor John Banzhaf PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share