May 2017
GLOWBIOTICS MD Combines Probiotic Infusion Treatment with DermaSweep

 
 
PHOENIX - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Esteemed and medically-validated probiotic skincare brand, GLOWBIOTICS MD, has always been on the forefront of creating topical probiotic solutions for patients looking to remedy problematic skin conditions. In an effort to make their new exclusive Probiotic Infusion treatment more accessible to patients, GLOWBIOTICS MD has partnered with DermaSweep, an effective in-office procedure that resurfaces the epidermis in a controlled, safe way.

GLOWBIOTICS MD's Probiotic Infusion combines the healing benefits of propriety probiotic technology with gentle yet powerful brightening, exfoliating and refining ingredients to address aging, hypersensitivity and acne-prone skin. Just like probiotics rebuild immunity on the inside, the skin-enhancing molecules boost immunity on the outside, targeting each layer of the skin for the highest levels of prevention, repair and protection. Using non-living, non-pathological probiotic metabolites, the technology can tap into the skin's immune system and stimulate the skin's own repairing and renewing function. The proprietary Probiotic Derived Bioactives (PBDs) have been shown to mimic a wound-healing response without the typical injury or inflammation.

"Topical probiotics is the ideal complementary ingredient for all skin care procedures like the DermaSweep to help the skin continue to build, repair and enhance results in-between treatments. This is something both our doctors and their patients will be very excited about," says Director of Sales, Cheryl Barry. Using gentle pressure, DermaSweep's bristle exfoliation and controlled vacuum drives the Probiotic Infusion into the skin without typical irritation, resulting in a smoother, more even skin tone with fewer wrinkles and reduced pore size appearance. The treatment will provide enhanced results in a series of 4-6 treatments.

For more information on the GLOWBIOTICS MD Probiotic Infusion and DermaSweep partnership, be sure to tune in to San Diego's Fox News on June 1st, 2017.

About GLOWBIOTICS MD

GLOWBIOTICS MD harnesses the power of immune boosting probiotics that work in concert with targeted bio-actives to support cellular regeneration without irritation. GLOWBIOTICS MD effectively treats all skin types, conditions and concerns with synergistic systems that begin to immediately turn around the pathways to unhealthy skin. Designed for all skin types and skin concerns, GLOWBIOTICS MD is the professional skin care line that is revolutionizing skin health in a dramatic way. They are a cruelty-free company that strives to source responsibly to create products that are free of any known phthalates, sulfates, FD&C dyes, parabens and mineral oil. For more information on GLOWBIOTICS MD, visit https://www.glowbioticsmd.com

About DermaSweep

DermaSweep is a non-invasive skin resurfacing system that combines bristle-tip powered exfoliation with powerful, proprietary infusions to restore skin fitness. DermaSweep provides skin health through increased efficacy of non-invasive treatment options. Our vision was influenced from our past experience working with two of the founders of the American Society of Dermatologic Surgery as well as one of the nations leading Dermatologists. With a wealth of knowledge gained from these pioneers, we have set out to provide cutting edge technology, education, training, and outstanding customer service in order to deliver superior results to patients. With DermaSweep, you have a specific, comprehensive skincare program designed to increase efficacy without patient discomfort or skin irritation. The result is a clean, consistently effective treatment that patients enjoy. More importantly, patients see a noticeable skin improvement with fewer treatments.

Media Contact
Cindy Dempski
602-393-4668
***@glowbiotics.com
