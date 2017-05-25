News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Julie Rafeedie-Haar and Dan Haar Recognized on Industry 'Hot List'
Proforma Strategic Promotions honored for innovative ideas and creative strategy
This husband-and-
"Our success," said Dan Haar to Counselor magazine, "is due to three things: A strategy for increasing revenue from long-term clients, organic referrals from existing clients and aggressively pursuing acquisitions."
Rafeedie-Haar and Haar are growing their business by refusing to overlook the small stuff – giving every project detailed attention and providing unmatched customer service. They are also building a dynamic sales team with local talent and pursuing enterprise level opportunities in the beverage, hospitality, healthcare and technology sectors.
Part of this team's success comes from the complementary skill sets Rafeedie-Haar and Haar bring to the business. Rafeedie-Haar, who founded the distributorship in 2006, has a wealth of expertise in print, promo and eCommerce programs with a passion for responsive service and intuitive knowledge of client needs. Haar, a trained architect who spent 20 years in the design and construction industry before joining the distributorship, draws on his extensive experience managing complex multimillion-
"We're not satisfied unless our clients rave about us," said Haar.
Julie Rafeedie-Haar and Dan Haar's Hot List recognition can be viewed in Counselor magazine's May issue (http://www.asicentral.com/
Proforma Strategic Promotions prides itself on being a complete solutions provider for their clients. They provide a wide array of brand management solutions through ideas, inspiration, strategy and tools to help their customers grow their business and achieve success. Their graphic communications products and services include promotional products, printing services, business documents, digital media, creative services, eCommerce solutions and more.
About Proforma
With over 35 years of experience and more than $500 million in sales, Proforma remains clearly focused on providing solutions to businesses worldwide for their graphic communications needs. A leading provider of promotional products, printing services, business documents, and eCommerce solutions, Proforma has received numerous awards and is recognized as one of the top five largest companies in our industry. Proforma serves approximately 60,000 clients through more than 750 member offices across the globe, backed by more than 160 Team Members in the Proforma Worldwide Support Center located in Cleveland, Ohio and Tampa, Florida. www.Proforma.com.
Contact
Kendra Smith
***@proforma.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse