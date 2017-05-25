 
Quantum Capital Partners Arranges $50 MM in CMBS Debt For Two So Cal Retail Developments

 
 
BEVERLY HILLS, Calif. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Real estate finance advisory firm Quantum Capital Partners has arranged two separate CMBS loans totaling $50 million from Wells Fargo Bank to refinance a Torrance, CA community shopping center and four fully leased retail buildings in Beverly Hills, CA.

In the larger of the two financings, Quantum arranged a $37 million interest only loan to refinance The Shops at South Bay, a 200,000-square-foot shopping center in Los Angeles' South Bay submarket.  Built in 2005, The Walmart Super Store-anchored center is located at 19503 Normandie Avenue at W. 190th Street, two of the most traveled arteries in the area.   The Shops at South Bay is currently 96 percent leased to a variety of local and national chain retailers and restaurants including Lumber Liquidators, Dollar Tree, Quiznos, BJ's Grill and Pho Kobe. Fast 5Xpress Car Wash will soon begin construction on its newest car wash facility after signing a long-term ground lease for a pad space at the northwest corner of the 20-acre shopping center.  The car wash is expected to open in January 2018 and drive additional traffic to the center.

The loan features interest only payments throughout the 10-year loan term, according to Quantum Capital Partners' Vice President Max B. Mellman who along with Managing Director Jonathan Hakakha, arranged the financing.

"This Walmart is one of the nation's top grossing locations and evidenced by this financing, the capital markets continue to favor strong performing anchored shopping centers located in densely-populated urban areas," Mellman said.  "Additionally, we have witnessed an increased appetite from both debt and equity providers for credit rated retailers with a strong and loyal following such as Walmart."

"Having Walmart as an anchor draw, The Shops at South Bay occupies one of the best locations for retail in the South Bay," Hakahka added.  "Lenders competed aggressively and the end result was a best in market execution for our client, Ko Property Management."

Ko Property Management is based in Azusa, CA.  Its commercial real estate portfolio includes office, multifamily, retail, and industrial assets located primarily in California.

Quantum also arranged a $13 million loan on behalf of a Beverly Hills-based private investor operating as MC Ventures, LLC to refinance four fully leased retail buildings located on La Cienega Boulevard in Beverly Hills, commonly referred to as restaurant row, because of the many upscale restaurants that line the boulevard.  Tenants include restaurants Matsuhisa—Chef Nobu's flagship restaurant, Fogo de Chao, Gyu-kaku along with beauty salon YUMILashes.

###

About Quantum Capital Partners

Quantum Capital Partners (http://www.quantumcp.com) is a leading mortgage banking firm that provides comprehensive real estate finance and advisory services across all major asset classes.  We have more than $4 billion of debt and equity financing experience nationwide, working with a wide and diverse network of capital providers.  Combined with our comprehensive knowledge of the capital markets that encompass the entire capital stack, Quantum repeatedly delivers expert advice and customized financing solutions on the most complex real estate transactions.

Bruce Beck
DB&R Marketing Communications, Inc.
***@dbrpr.com
Click to Share