White House Marketing shows support for Cystic Fibrosis Fighters and attends OC Great Strides Walk
White House Marketing continues to show support for those fighting different illnesses; and, Cystic Fibrosis is a major life-threatening disease. To bring in awareness for this critical disease, representatives attended OC Great Strides Event.
Cystic fibrosis (CF) is a life-threatening genetic disease that ravages the lungs and digestive system. Many CF fighters spend most days medicated and masked. Because of the attack on the immune system, it is very easy for CF fighters to become violently ill from the common cold. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation is the leading contributor to finding a cure and modern medicines that can help to provide relief for CF fighters.
Great Strides in Huntington Beach was held on May 21st in Orange County. The event was to raise money for a cure for Cystic Fibrosis. All of the vendors were volunteers from major corporations who donated. BJ's Steakhouse provided pizza to all those in attendance. Water and hand sanitizer was provided by Walgreens and other companies. Orange County Fire Departments brought fire trucks for the children to get inside. Several popular singers showed up to donate their time and talent and show their support for the CF fighters.
Great Strides has events all over the nation throughout the year. Small donations are just as important as those making large donations. Every little bit helps. This particular event raised $338,926. The Oklahoma City Great Strides event (held on May 13th) raised $107,894. All donations go directly to finding a cure and new developments in technology to attack this terrible disease.
Recognizing Kaitlyn Callahan: Kaitlyn Callahan was diagnosed with CF when she was an infant. "I remember the day when I found out…here I come Google. I tried to find out everything I could to try and understand what my friends were going through. Over the years, they've had so many scares and so many weeks in hospitals. But, what amazes me most is that this little girl is so grateful for every happy breath she takes. A local news station did a story on her and she was holding up a peace sign with all kinds of wires and tubes connected to her body…if people were half as happy as this little girl…(smiles)…
