Fans will be 'Swingin' at Mill Town Music Hall with Country Music Legend John Anderson

Award-winning musician will sing from almost four decades of hits on June 17

Spread the Word

Listed Under Tags:

• Concert

• Music

• Entertainment Industry:

• Entertainment Location:

• Bremen - Georgia - US

Contact

Amy Parrish

***@co-p.com Amy Parrish

End

-- – The fans at Mill Town Music Hall will be 'Swingin' to John Anderson's performance on June 17 at 7:30pm EST, one of the most recognizable voices in the history of country music. Mill Town is proud to host Anderson for a second year in a row, due to the raving reviews he received from his 2016 performance. And again this year, Logan Brill, rising Nashville singer-songwriter will open for Anderson.At a young age, Anderson was exposed to rock and traditional country music; however, when his time came, he elected to pursue what has become a successful country music dream. Anderson's country music career started when he moved to Nashville in 1972. In 1980, he rolled out his first major hit single, "I'm Just An Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)." Several years later, Anderson's song "Swingin" from his fourth album climbed the charts to Number 1 on the country and crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100. This hit earned him a CMA Horizon Award. Over the several next years, he produced numerous hit songs, several of which he wrote, including "Seminole Wind" and "Straight Tequila Night." His latest album "Goldmine," consists of 13 songs, 12 of which he either wrote or co-wrote. In 2014, he was honored to be inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.Tickets for Anderson are $43 for "premium reserved" and $38 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)or at the Mill Town Music Hall box office. For additional information, please call the Mill Town Music Hall box office at 770-537-6455.Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on June 23; Gene Watson on July 15; and The Booth Brothers and the Diplomats on July 22Mill Town Music Hall focuses on wholesome, family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).