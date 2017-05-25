News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Fans will be 'Swingin' at Mill Town Music Hall with Country Music Legend John Anderson
Award-winning musician will sing from almost four decades of hits on June 17
At a young age, Anderson was exposed to rock and traditional country music; however, when his time came, he elected to pursue what has become a successful country music dream. Anderson's country music career started when he moved to Nashville in 1972. In 1980, he rolled out his first major hit single, "I'm Just An Old Chunk of Coal (But I'm Gonna Be A Diamond Someday)." Several years later, Anderson's song "Swingin" from his fourth album climbed the charts to Number 1 on the country and crossed over to the Billboard Hot 100. This hit earned him a CMA Horizon Award. Over the several next years, he produced numerous hit songs, several of which he wrote, including "Seminole Wind" and "Straight Tequila Night." His latest album "Goldmine," consists of 13 songs, 12 of which he either wrote or co-wrote. In 2014, he was honored to be inducted to the Nashville Songwriters Hall of Fame.
Tickets for Anderson are $43 for "premium reserved" and $38 for "reserved" in advance. Fans are encouraged to purchase tickets through Ticket Alternative at 1-877-725-8849, online at the Mill Town Music Hall website (www.MillTownMusicHall.com)
Upcoming events at Mill Town Music Hall include: Marty Stuart and His Fabulous Superlatives on June 23rd; Gene Watson on July 15th; and The Booth Brothers and the Diplomats on July 22nd.
Mill Town Music Hall focuses on wholesome, family-friendly music and events and is located conveniently off I-20 in Bremen (1031 Alabama Avenue).
Contact
Amy Parrish
***@co-p.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse