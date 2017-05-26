News By Tag
Talent Function Brings Technology Implementation Insights to Jobvite Recruiter Nation Live
Elaine Orler, CEO of Talent Function, reinventing Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations
WHAT:
Will present "Implemented and Now What?" at Jobvite Recruiter Nation Live.
WHEN:
The conference will take place Monday, June 5 – Wednesday, June 7, 2017.
Orler is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. PDT.
WHERE:
Westin Saint Francis Hotel
335 Powell Street
San Francisco, Calif.
DETAILS:
For organizations looking to advance their recruiting and talent acquisition
strategies, a new technology can seem like the perfect solution. But after
deciding which technology to implement and beginning the process of rolling it
out, some organizations wind up off course or back where they started.
During Jobvite Recruiter Nation Live, Elaine Orler, CEO of Talent Function (http://www.talentfunction.com/)
explore the implementation process from start to finish – with a keen focus on
what happens after. In addition, Orler will share real-world examples of
successful implementations and those gone awry. Orler will provide actionable
insights to help organizations ensure lasting results, including communication
strategies, change management techniques and best practices for avoiding a
return to bad habits. Session attendees will also learn about current technology
trends and how the latest solutions can be used to augment their recruiting
efforts.
For conference information and registration, visit:
http://www.jobvite.com/
About Talent Function
Talent Function reinvents Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations. We help our clients succeed with comprehensive and forward-looking strategies, leading technologies, best business processes, and smooth deployments to deliver ROI and business performance. We're strategic, specific and practical. We have the humility to listen carefully, the creativity and experience to innovate, the expertise to do things right the first time, and the passion to make clients successful. And we love doing it. To learn more, visit www.talentfunction.com.
