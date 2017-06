Talent Function Brings Technology Implementation Insights to Jobvite Recruiter Nation Live

End

--Elaine Orler, CEO of Talent Function, reinventing Talent Acquisition for leading global organizationsWill present "Implemented and Now What?" at Jobvite Recruiter Nation Live.The conference will take place Monday, June 5 – Wednesday, June 7, 2017.Orler is scheduled to speak on Wednesday, June 7 at 2:10 p.m. PDT.Westin Saint Francis Hotel335 Powell StreetSan Francisco, Calif.For organizations looking to advance their recruiting and talent acquisitionstrategies, a new technology can seem like the perfect solution. But afterdeciding which technology to implement and beginning the process of rolling itout, some organizations wind up off course or back where they started.During Jobvite Recruiter Nation Live, Elaine Orler, CEO of Talent Function (http://www.talentfunction.com/), willexplore the implementation process from start to finish – with a keen focus onwhat happens after. In addition, Orler will share real-world examples ofsuccessful implementations and those gone awry. Orler will provide actionableinsights to help organizations ensure lasting results, including communicationstrategies, change management techniques and best practices for avoiding areturn to bad habits. Session attendees will also learn about current technologytrends and how the latest solutions can be used to augment their recruitingefforts.For conference information and registration, visit:Talent Function reinvents Talent Acquisition for leading global organizations. We help our clients succeed with comprehensive and forward-looking strategies, leading technologies, best business processes, and smooth deployments to deliver ROI and business performance. We're strategic, specific and practical. We have the humility to listen carefully, the creativity and experience to innovate, the expertise to do things right the first time, and the passion to make clients successful. And wedoing it. To learn more, visit www.talentfunction.com