Lee Enterprises Consulting Adds Waste-to-Energy Expert to Team
World's Premier Bioeconomy Consulting Group Adds David Nash to Emerging Technologies and Investor Services Divisions
Nash has a Bachelor's degree in Electrical Engineering and a Masters in Financial Management. He is a registered engineer in Michigan and Pennsylvania, and has over 50 years' experience in leading large organizations. He is currently the President of Sustainable Biofuels Solutions, a waste-to-energy company with two technologies to convert carbon based waste into either a high BTU gas or drop-in fuels. He is also President of Dave Nash and Associates, LLC, a company that provides consulting in construction program and project management. Nash was an officer in the U. S. Navy for 33 years, serving as a uniformed Civil Engineer responsible for construction and maintenance of Navy facilities around the world. He was responsible for the initial set up and management of an $18 billion reconstruction program in Iraq after hostilities ceased. Nash is a fellow in ASCE, a member of the National Academy of Construction, the Chairman of the Civil Engineering Section of the National Academy of Engineering, a fellow of the Society of American Military Engineers and many other professional organizations. He has lead several committees doing research for the National Research Council, an arm of the National Academies.
"Dave brings expertise to Lee Enterprises Consulting in a rapidly growing waste-to-energy sector, as well as large project management experience capable of supporting alternative fuels projects in both the private sector and the military.", says Wayne Lee, CEO of Lee Enterprises Consulting. Lee says Nash will be a welcome addition to the company's Emerging Technologies and Investor Services Divisions.
Nash says that membership in Lee Enterprises Consulting is an equally attractive proposition for him. "This is the premier bio-energy consulting group found anywhere in the world," says Nash. "It provides me the ability to leverage my services in a wider scope of larger projects, and allows me the ability to collaborate with the best renewable fuels and chemical experts in the world."
Lee Enterprises Consulting is the world's premier bio-economy consulting group, offering services in biodiesel, biofuels, biomass power, renewable chemicals, renewable jet fuels, pyrolysis, hydrolysis, gasification, waste-to-energy, anaerobic digestion, torrefaction, wastewater treatment, steam reformation, biochar, carbonization and biogas. In addition to its team of over 100 consultants, the group maintains strategic alliances with leading alternative and renewable fuels companies worldwide, and maintains ongoing relationships with top alternative fuels law firms, accounting groups, engineers, and fabrication facilities. The group's consultants and strategic partners represent the top talent in the bioeconomy and can handle almost every aspect of a project. The group also owns National Business Brokerage, Inc., a full service business brokerage firm specializing in the buying and selling of alternative and renewable fuels plants.
