Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Announces Vincent Russell as New President/CEO
In his role as COO, Mr. Russell has been responsible for effectively managing the medical services programs and operational activities of the organization;
"Vince's strong commitment to PPHP's mission, knowledge of our operations and staff, equanimity, and proven executive leadership as Interim President/CEO make him the right person to lead our organization during this time of unprecedented challenges,"
Mr. Russell has extensive experience in managing the operations of multiple out-patient, clinical sites as well as implementing new services and creating favorable financial outcomes. Prior to joining PPHP, Mr. Russell served as the Director of the Ambulatory Care Center, overseeing a number of clinical services in addition to being the Physician Practice Administrator to all employed physicians and contracted Medical Directors at Northern Westchester Hospital. He has worked closely with the New York State Department of Health, Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, and other regulatory agencies.
Mr. Russell obtained his Bachelors of Science from The United States Military Academy at West Point, NY and his Masters of Science in Management from Florida Institute of Technology. Additionally, he received his certificate of achievement in Six Sigma Green Belt – Healthcare from Villanova University.
Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, Inc. (PPHP) is one of 56 Planned Parenthood affiliates and operates 10 health centers in Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland counties. In 2016, PPHP provided services to more than 36,000 patients in more than 58,000 visits. It offered 900 education and training programs, reaching 19,000 youth and adults. PPHP has served the community for 84 years, and is dedicated to educating and empowering individuals to make responsible choices regarding their sexuality and sexual health. PPHP is headquartered in Hawthorne, NY. For more information about PPHP services and programs, visit http://www.pphp.org. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.
