 
News By Tag
* Health
* Education
* Reproductive Health
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Non-profit
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Hawthorne
  New York
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic Announces Vincent Russell as New President/CEO

 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Health
Education
Reproductive Health

Industry:
Non-profit

Location:
Hawthorne - New York - US

HAWTHORNE, N.Y. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic (PPHP) is proud to announce Vincent Russell as the new President/CEO of the organization.  Mr. Russell joined PPHP in August 2015 as the Chief Operating Officer (COO) and has been Interim President/CEO since January 2017.

In his role as COO, Mr. Russell has been responsible for effectively managing the medical services programs and operational activities of the organization; providing administrative leadership and supervision of health center operations, medical services, call center operations, and clinical information systems; and providing leadership to the Operations Team to enhance and facilitate effective, efficient interdepartmental activities and achievements of short- and long-term goals of the organization.  In his time at PPHP, Mr. Russell oversaw the successful launch of online appointment scheduling and implemented a number of operational efficiencies which have helped to improve patient satisfaction and access to the health centers.

"Vince's strong commitment to PPHP's mission, knowledge of our operations and staff, equanimity, and proven executive leadership as Interim President/CEO make him the right person to lead our organization during this time of unprecedented challenges," said Joan Rosen, Chair of the Board, Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic. "The Board feels that we are in the most capable hands and look forward to continuing to work with Vince as PPHP strives to provide the very best health care, education, and advocacy work for our patients and communities."

Mr. Russell has extensive experience in managing the operations of multiple out-patient, clinical sites as well as implementing new services and creating favorable financial outcomes. Prior to joining PPHP, Mr. Russell served as the Director of the Ambulatory Care Center, overseeing a number of clinical services in addition to being the Physician Practice Administrator to all employed physicians and contracted Medical Directors at Northern Westchester Hospital. He has worked closely with the New York State Department of Health, Joint Commission on the Accreditation of Healthcare Organizations, and other regulatory agencies.

Mr. Russell obtained his Bachelors of Science from The United States Military Academy at West Point, NY and his Masters of Science in Management from Florida Institute of Technology. Additionally, he received his certificate of achievement in Six Sigma Green Belt – Healthcare from Villanova University.

         ###

Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic, Inc. (PPHP) is one of 56 Planned Parenthood affiliates and operates 10 health centers in Suffolk, Westchester, and Rockland counties. In 2016, PPHP provided services to more than 36,000 patients in more than 58,000 visits. It offered 900 education and training programs, reaching 19,000 youth and adults. PPHP has served the community for 84 years, and is dedicated to educating and empowering individuals to make responsible choices regarding their sexuality and sexual health. PPHP is headquartered in Hawthorne, NY. For more information about PPHP services and programs, visit http://www.pphp.org. Find us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Contact
Tricia Fleming, Planned Parenthood Hudson Peconic
***@pphp.org
End
Source:
Email:***@pphp.org Email Verified
Tags:Health, Education, Reproductive Health
Industry:Non-profit
Location:Hawthorne - New York - United States
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share