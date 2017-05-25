 
Industry News





"Without A Doubt" by L. J. Greatrex is published

This is an exciting new novel in the Hackers Thriller series
 
 
ENFIELD, England - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ISBN#978-1546712992

"Without A Doubt" by L. J. Greatrex is published

Exciting new book in the Hackers Thriller series

About the Book:

Following the tragic disappearance of his parents and unborn sibling, Jimmy Giddion is torn from his life in the States to a solitary existence in Africa. During these formative years, he discovers a rare talent for computer hacking and decides to use his skills to find his family, but is soon thrown into a world of corruption embroiled in modern-day diamond mine claim jumping. With the reward for his deception intact and his newly-found ally Paul Max, he embarks on an expedition that fires his imagination as a more sinister element to his family's last encounter is unearthed.

About the Author:

L. J. Greatrex was born one of three siblings in a small village in the Midlands, having only moved around the same village three times with just a small break when living in West Kirby on the Wirral. L. J.'s career began with General Electric and progressed through to the financial sector of the steel Industry, spending the most recent years with a classic car parts company and today as their Financial Health Consultant.

Over many years travelling the globe with family and friends for pleasure, the ideas developed and used in the Hackers series (which includes Conscious Revenge, Payback and Just Deserts), have been in part attributed to these experiences; that and a vivid imagination has helped create the characters and situations in these three novels.

Excerpt from the Book:

'Got ya, you bastards', I thought, as at last the whole plan seemed crystal clear. I was ecstatic, overwhelmed, sad, angry, but mostly relieved that after all of this time I finally had a clearer picture, one which I now knew not only involved my parents, but in a weird twist of fate myself. I had unwittingly become the perpetrator of their scam, helping these mongrels to continue to claim jump long after their involvement in my parents' disappearance. I now saw how difficult this task would have been for my uncle, as without the technology and expertise of a hacker he would have had no chance of success. I suddenly became grateful to have been given the gift, one that at last had unravelled the whole sorry mess. It only left two things now to do, decide what to do about it and discover their resting place!

"Without A Doubt" by L. J. Greatrex is available in paperback from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Without-Doubt-L-J-Greatrex/dp/15...

This novel can also be downloaded in e-book format from Amazon at:

https://www.amazon.co.uk/Without-Doubt-L-J-Greatrex-ebook...

Press/Media Contact Details:

Contact:  Darin Jewell (L. J. Greatrex's literary agent)

Managing Director

The Inspira Group Literary Agency

London, UK

darin@theinspiragroup.com

tel. UK +208 292 5163

