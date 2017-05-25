 
Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


Historical Change of Command Ceremony

Historical Opportunity to view a parade that has taken place the first Monday in June on Boston Common for the past 379 years since 1638..
 
 
BOSTON - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- BOSTON, MA – June 5th -The Ancient & Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts will parade from Faneuil Hall to the Boston Common for the change of command ceremony held the first Monday in June since 1638. This will be the 379th Anniversary of the oldest chartered Military organization in the Western Hemisphere and 3rd oldest in the world. Marching with the AHAC will be units of the Centennial Legion of Historic Military Commands comprised of the orginal militias from the 13 original colonies of the United States.

At 12:30 PM the Parade forms on North and Congress Streets then marches to the Boston Common for the historic Drum Head Election where the incumbent elected Officers led by current Captain Commanding BG Robert E. Welch and newly elected Captain Commanding Dennis O'Brien appearing before the Governor of the Commonwelath of Massachusetts, the Commander-in-Chief, or his designated representative, to surrender their commissions. The newly elected Officers then appear before the Governor to receive their commissions for the coming year.

The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts is the oldest chartered military organization in the western hemisphere, founded by a member of the Honourable Artillery Company of London. Its charter was granted in March 1638 by the Great and General Court of Massachusetts Bay and signed by Governor John Winthrop. The "AHAC" is the 3rd oldest chartered military organization in the world behind the Swiss Guard, founded in 1506 and the Honourable Artillery Company of London, founded in 1537. The membership has included 10 Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients, 4 Presidents of the United States and service men and women that have fought in every war and conflict in service to their colony, Commonwealth, and Nation.

www.ahac.us.com

Contact
Barton Hyte
(617) 500-5586
bhyte@ahac.us.com
Source:Ancient & Honoarble Artillery Company of MA
Email:***@ahac.us.com
