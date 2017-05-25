News By Tag
Historical Change of Command Ceremony
Historical Opportunity to view a parade that has taken place the first Monday in June on Boston Common for the past 379 years since 1638..
At 12:30 PM the Parade forms on North and Congress Streets then marches to the Boston Common for the historic Drum Head Election where the incumbent elected Officers led by current Captain Commanding BG Robert E. Welch and newly elected Captain Commanding Dennis O'Brien appearing before the Governor of the Commonwelath of Massachusetts, the Commander-in-
The Ancient and Honorable Artillery Company of Massachusetts is the oldest chartered military organization in the western hemisphere, founded by a member of the Honourable Artillery Company of London. Its charter was granted in March 1638 by the Great and General Court of Massachusetts Bay and signed by Governor John Winthrop. The "AHAC" is the 3rd oldest chartered military organization in the world behind the Swiss Guard, founded in 1506 and the Honourable Artillery Company of London, founded in 1537. The membership has included 10 Congressional Medal of Honor Recipients, 4 Presidents of the United States and service men and women that have fought in every war and conflict in service to their colony, Commonwealth, and Nation.
