Lennar to Bring New Homes to High Point Later this Year

 
 
High Point will offer single-family detached homes and upscale townhomes.
High Point will offer single-family detached homes and upscale townhomes.
 
SEATTLE - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Lennar is thrilled to announce they will be grand opening a brand new community in West Seattle, High Point, late this summer. High Point has been a 15 year-long developing neighborhood focused around green living and a sustainable lifestyle. Lennar's neighborhood of new homes marks the end of this incredible development project, so with only a limited number of homesites available, home shoppers will want to act fast to reserve their spot in this highly sought-after community.

"What's amazing about this community is that because it's built to be totally green, the air really does smell cleaner and fresher in the neighborhood in a way that's a palpable difference to other urban areas," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We're bringing   the last opportunities to buy a new home in High Point, so prospective homebuyers are encouraged to join the VIP Program to keep updated as homes become available.

Lennar will offer a wide variety of home sizes and styles at High Point, from single-family homes to upscale townhomes. Eight distinctive floorplans will be available in total, with sizes ranging approximately from 1,840 to 2,171 square feet. Lennar's Everything's Included® package also adds value to every new home at High Point, which simplifies the new home buying process by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost.

The neighborhood of High Point earned its name because it is the highest point in all of Seattle! It's known as a high-quality neighborhood centered around health and environmental awareness. Designed with sustainability in mind, the community connects with the rest of West Seattle in a way that promotes walkability so that people can get around on foot or on a bike because of its short blocks and large open spaces.

Many of the already-existing buildings throughout High Point were recycled from the former infrastructure, such as old government housing units. Additionally, homes are built with high-efficiency windows, lighting, appliances and insulation to help minimize waste. Natural drainage systems in the community help filter storm water runoff, adding to this special master-planned community's eco-consciousness.

To sign up for the VIP list, visit https://www.lennar.com/New-Homes/Washington/Seattle/Promo....


With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.

Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@lennar.com
