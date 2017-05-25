News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Lennar to Bring New Homes to High Point Later this Year
"What's amazing about this community is that because it's built to be totally green, the air really does smell cleaner and fresher in the neighborhood in a way that's a palpable difference to other urban areas," said Bill Salvesen, Vice President of Sales and Marketing. "We're bringing the last opportunities to buy a new home in High Point, so prospective homebuyers are encouraged to join the VIP Program to keep updated as homes become available.
Lennar will offer a wide variety of home sizes and styles at High Point, from single-family homes to upscale townhomes. Eight distinctive floorplans will be available in total, with sizes ranging approximately from 1,840 to 2,171 square feet. Lennar's Everything's Included® package also adds value to every new home at High Point, which simplifies the new home buying process by including a high level of standard features at no additional cost.
The neighborhood of High Point earned its name because it is the highest point in all of Seattle! It's known as a high-quality neighborhood centered around health and environmental awareness. Designed with sustainability in mind, the community connects with the rest of West Seattle in a way that promotes walkability so that people can get around on foot or on a bike because of its short blocks and large open spaces.
Many of the already-existing buildings throughout High Point were recycled from the former infrastructure, such as old government housing units. Additionally, homes are built with high-efficiency windows, lighting, appliances and insulation to help minimize waste. Natural drainage systems in the community help filter storm water runoff, adding to this special master-planned community's eco-consciousness.
To sign up for the VIP list, visit https://www.lennar.com/
With hundreds of communities nationwide and homes designed for first-time, move-up and luxury homebuyers, Lennar has grown to become one of the nation's leading and most respected homebuilders. Lennar has a longstanding history of building homes of enduring quality in only the most well planned and desirable locations throughout the country.
Media Contact
Valerie Sheets
9492830202
valerie.sheets@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse