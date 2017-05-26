 
News By Tag
* Re Max
* Flower Mound
* Residential Real Estate
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Real Estate
* More Industries...
News By Location
* Flower Mound
  Texas
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





June 2017
ThWeTuMoSuSaFr
1
May 2017
313029282726

Alexis Smith Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates

 
 
Alexis Smith Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
Alexis Smith Joins RE/MAX DFW Associates
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
* Re Max
* Flower Mound
* Residential Real Estate

Industry:
* Real Estate

Location:
* Flower Mound - Texas - US

FLOWER MOUND, Texas - June 1, 2017 - PRLog -- Alexis Smith joined RE/MAX DFW Associates in the Flower Mound office. She will be a buyer's agent for the Frankie Arthur Team and brings a background in business management.  "I have managed my own business as a hair stylist for three years," said Mrs. Smith. "Over those three years, I gained excellent multi-tasking and organization skills"

Mrs. Smith grew up around real estate and has always been interested by it. "My mother was a real estate agent and she loved it, therefore, I came to the decision to follow her footsteps in a promising career. I sought after RE/MAX DFW Associates to be my platform to commence this new chapter in my life because of their outstanding reputation," said Mrs. Smith. "I'm honored to be a part of the very successful Frankie Arthur Team and look forward to our endeavors."

As a Dallas native, Mrs. Smith has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex area and can assist any client with finding the ideal location. She and her husband are members of The Village Church.  She earned her Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from the University of North Texas and in her spare time, she coaches softball.

RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas.    The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend.  The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016.   RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/RMDFW or on YouTube, youtube.com/rmdfw.

Alexis Smith can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 940.231.5987 or via email at Alexis.Smith@rmdfw.com. She can assist with any listing in the North Texas Regional MLS System, as well as any of the firm's active listings, which can be viewed at www.YourHomeTownPro.com.

Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
End
Source:
Email:***@rmdfw.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
RE/MAX DFW Associates News
Trending
Daily News
Weekly News

Daily News
Weekly News
PTC News

Jun 01, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share