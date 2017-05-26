News By Tag
Alexis Smith Affiliates with RE/MAX DFW Associates
Mrs. Smith grew up around real estate and has always been interested by it. "My mother was a real estate agent and she loved it, therefore, I came to the decision to follow her footsteps in a promising career. I sought after RE/MAX DFW Associates to be my platform to commence this new chapter in my life because of their outstanding reputation," said Mrs. Smith. "I'm honored to be a part of the very successful Frankie Arthur Team and look forward to our endeavors."
As a Dallas native, Mrs. Smith has extensive knowledge of the DFW Metroplex area and can assist any client with finding the ideal location. She and her husband are members of The Village Church. She earned her Bachelor's degree in Kinesiology from the University of North Texas and in her spare time, she coaches softball.
RE/MAX DFW Associates is in its 33rd year of operation and today is the largest RE/MAX franchise in Texas. The firm has seven offices: Coppell, Dallas, Flower Mound, Frisco, Las Colinas, Plano and Willow Bend. The firm's over 330 agents and closed $1.75 billion in 2016. RE/MAX DFW Associates is part of the world-wide RE/MAX network in 105 countries and 110,000 agents. For more information, visit the firm's website, www.YourHomeTownPro.com, its Facebook page, facebook.com/
Alexis Smith can be contacted at the Flower Mound office of RE/MAX DFW Associates at 940.231.5987 or via email at Alexis.Smith@
Contact
Cyndi Cook
***@rmdfw.com
