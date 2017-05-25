News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
2017 World Quizzing Championship This Saturday
Past winners of the WQC include stars of BBC Twoʼs Eggheads quiz show: Kevin Ashman, who has won five world titles including last yearʼs, and Pat Gibson, who has won four world titles and finished 3rd last year just behind fellow Brit and 2015 champion, Olav Bjortomt. Mark Ryder of San Francisco, a Jeopardy! champion in 1983, was the top USA quizzer last year, finishing in 11th place worldwide. Several other Jeopardy! champs also regularly finish in the top 200.
The WQC was first held in 2003 in England with about 50 participants and now happens worldwide at over 100 venues in about 40 countries. Unlike the pub trivia many people are familiar with, the WQC is an individual, written quiz and most of the questions are more challenging.
For more information, visit http://www.madisonquiz.info or e-mail madisonquiz@
Sample WQC questions:
1. In many Eastern belief systems it is an incarnation or representation of a deity or holy man. Younger people will probably be familiar with the word used to describe it not from religion, but from internet chat rooms. Which word?
2. What name is given to the simulation strategy game that became, in 2002, the best-selling PC-game in history (with over 6 million copies sold)? The aim of the game is to create people and help them attain their personal goals. The player has to ensure the characters find a job, have fun and keep healthy. Some add-ins were called 'Hot Date', 'Vacation', 'House Party' and 'Superstar'.
3. Which part of the body might a doctor examine using an Otoscope?
4. In 1905, a patent clerk from Bern published a number of articles that changed the world. The year 1905 was later called his 'annus mirabilis'. Who was this man?
5. This imaginary line passes through the headquarters of the Swatch company and is the basis of a time system devised by them for their latest watches. By what name is this time system known?
Answers: (1) Avatar; (2) The Sims; (3) Ear; (4) Albert Einstein; (5) Internet Time.
Contact
Don Chesebro, Madison Proctor
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse