2017 World Quizzing Championship This Saturday

Don Chesebro, Madison Proctor

Don Chesebro, Madison Proctor

-- The 15Annual World Quizzing Championship (WQC) will take place on Saturday, June 3, 2017. Over 2,000 quizzers from all over the world will take part simultaneously, with the Madison, Wisconsin round being hosted at and co-sponsored by the Sequoya Branch library, 4340 Tokay Blvd., starting at 11:00 a.m. The quiz is free but requires pre-registration via email by Friday, June 2Past winners of the WQC include stars of BBC Twoʼsquiz show: Kevin Ashman, who has won five world titles including last yearʼs, and Pat Gibson, who has won four world titles and finished 3last year just behind fellow Brit and 2015 champion, Olav Bjortomt. Mark Ryder of San Francisco, achampion in 1983, was the top USA quizzer last year, finishing in 11place worldwide. Several otherchamps also regularly finish in the top 200.The WQC was first held in 2003 in England with about 50 participants and now happens worldwide at over 100 venues in about 40 countries. Unlike the pub trivia many people are familiar with, the WQC is an individual, written quiz and most of the questions are more challenging.For more information, visit http://www.madisonquiz.info or e-mail1. In many Eastern belief systems it is an incarnation or representation of a deity or holy man. Younger people will probably be familiar with the word used to describe it not from religion, but from internet chat rooms. Which word?2. What name is given to the simulation strategy game that became, in 2002, the best-selling PC-game in history (with over 6 million copies sold)? The aim of the game is to create people and help them attain their personal goals. The player has to ensure the characters find a job, have fun and keep healthy. Some add-ins were called 'Hot Date', 'Vacation', 'House Party' and 'Superstar'.3. Which part of the body might a doctor examine using an Otoscope?4. In 1905, a patent clerk from Bern published a number of articles that changed the world. The year 1905 was later called his 'annus mirabilis'. Who was this man?5. This imaginary line passes through the headquarters of the Swatch company and is the basis of a time system devised by them for their latest watches. By what name is this time system known?: (1) Avatar; (2) The Sims; (3) Ear; (4) Albert Einstein; (5) Internet Time.