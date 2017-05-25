Country(s)
Blackstar Companies Announces New Business Division, Blackstar Energy Group
BlackStar Energy focuses the company's construction projects on net zero energy efficient projects
Michelle Allen, president and managing member of BlackStar Companies, said, "This is an important step in our ability to deliver a full breadth of construction solutions to our commercial and federal customers. The energy-efficient market is a growth one, and BlackStar Energy Group is our first step to capitalize on the potential and momentum of this market."
The BlackStar Energy Group (BSEG) will offer energy assessment, design, and building of commercial, industrial and federal construction projects. Its mission is to help its customers construct buildings with a net-zero effect. These projects could be new development or a retrofit of an existing building. As defined by the Department of Energy, Zero Energy Building is "an energy-efficient building where, on a source energy basis, the actual annual delivered energy is less than or equal to the on-site renewable exported energy."
BlackStar has made a huge commitment to progress this division quickly. It has hired recognized pioneers in Energy Engineering Solutions to lead the division. BSEG leaders, C.B. McCollum, Energy Management Team Lead; Dr. Jeffrey l. Streator, chief technology officer; and Clarence McCollum, Sr., senior technical advisor, are responsible for driving the strategic vision of the division with the primary goal of commercialization of new energy analysis protocols. They will also seek to market BlackStar's advanced energy management technologies to existing and new customers.
Other team members of BlackStar Energy include Khamisi Walters, energy management specialist and Calixto Rodriguez, P.E., electrical engineer.
About BlackStar Companies
BlackStar Companies, LLC (BlackStar) is a minority, woman-owned, Small Business Administration (SBA) 8-A certified construction services and energy-efficient solution company. From planning, preconstruction and structured cable installation, to construction and renewable energy services, BlackStar provides dynamic building solutions to meet its commercial and government clients' changing and demanding construction needs.
If you would like more information about BlackStar Companies, its divisions, and team, please visit the company's website www. BlackStarCompanies.com or contact Maisha B. Hoye at 888-864-7773 or email, maisha@BlackStarCompanies.com.
