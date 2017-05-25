News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Sunrise Management Names New Director of Small Property Operations
In his new role, Smith will lead a team overseeing Sunrise's small properties division, encompassing a portfolio of 81 single and multifamily properties totaling 688 units throughout Southern California. Additionally, he will concentrate on expanding the division comprised of communities with fewer than 22 units.
According to Joe Greenblatt, president and CEO of Sunrise Management, Smith is a seasoned, resourceful professional with a proven track record in project management, analytics and team building. "Phil's successful years in multifamily operations will be invaluable to ensuring Sunrise's success and expansion into the small properties field, which we believe is a growing and vital industry sector," he said. "He brings a wealth of knowledge – from operations to property acquisitions and dispositions – and we're thrilled to have him on our team."
Prior to joining Sunrise, Smith was a regional property manager for R & F Property Management, where he oversaw a portfolio of 300 units within 20 communities – developing and implementing new operational policies for rent collection, leasing and marketing, tenant screening, maintenance and daily operations.
He was previously with Sunrise for six years, working as multi-site property manager, building occupancy rates and decreasing resident turnover.
He holds a Bachelor of Arts and Sciences degree in television, film and new media from San Diego State University and a Master of Business Administration with emphasis in marketing management from National University.
About Sunrise Management
Founded in 1978, Sunrise Management is a privately owned San Diego-based firm specializing in the management of residential real estate properties. The firm currently has regional offices in Sacramento, Las Vegas and Phoenix, overseeing more than 13,000 multifamily units throughout California and the west. For more information, visit www.sunrisemgmt.com.
Contact
Sydnie Moore
***@gmail.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse