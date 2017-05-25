 
What Happens to Los Angeles If Kim Jong Un Pulls the Trigger?

No other novel documents the nuclear EMP threat like Black Storm: Curse on the Caliphate. Read the Colt Jackson Thriller & Adventure stories at www.jackassbanker.com---you won't be able to put them down!
 
 
LOS ANGELES - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- No other novel has depicted the impact a North Korean EMP attack would have on our economy and infrastructure, better than Volume II of the Colt Jackson Thriller & Adventure Story, Black Storm:  Curse on the Caliphate (http://jackassbanker.com/book-black-storm-curse-on-the-caliphate-volume-ii-a-colt-jackson-thriller-adventure-story/).  It is a mind-blowing, techno-thriller, which keeps you riveted to your seat.

In fact, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, General Martin Dempsey said about Colt Jackson, the Navy SEAL Commander and hero of the Colt Jackson Thriller & Adventure Stories, "It seems Colt Jackson is a very busy character..." and about which David Connolly says these novels are "Breathlessly paced, high-octane thrillers."

Their realistic portrayal of modern technologies and advanced weaponry, along with the sophisticated capabilities of our intelligence agencies, keeps the reader turning pages and helps the general public understand much better, the risks undertaken by our heroes on the battlefield---as well as those who support their dangerous missions behind the scenes.

There is a 30% off promotion at http://www.jackassbanker.com through Father's Day Black Storm:  Curse on the Caliphate

