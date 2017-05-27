The 2017 72 Hour Film Shootout Theme Announced: "The New Normal"

The Film Lab's 13th has announced the theme of its annual 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition, celebrating and empowering voices and stories too often marginalized by mainstream media.

Film Lab (c) 2017

Contact

Asian American Film Lab

***@film-lab.org Asian American Film Lab

End

-- The Film Lab launched the 13annual 2017 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition at a party in New York City with the announcement of this year's theme: THE NEW NORMAL! "The New Normal" revolves around the normalization of xenophobia and sexism in mainstream society. Films are due to the judges on June 4and the top ten films will premiere as part of the Asian American International Film Festival in July. The top 40 films will be televised in the series "Film Lab Presents," on CrossingsTV, Time Warner Cable and XFinity. Select award winners will also be honored at a special screening at Time Warner in September.The Launch Party featured a live musical performance by Errmine, actor and Film Lab President Jennifer Betit Yen and former Shootout Grand Prize Winner Girard Tecson speaking on diversity in media, a silent auction, and treats from Bakerly and Bruce Cost Ginger Ale. Julie Azuma of DiffLearn hosted.At the party, the Film Lab's production arm, AAFL TV, also announced that its 2016 film,, is now available on iTunes! For more information, visit us online at www.TheOppositeOfAFairyTale.com!The Film Lab is a non-profit 501(c)(3) headquartered in New York City that has been dedicated to the promotion and support of gender and ethnic diversity in media since 1998. The Film Lab accomplishes that goal in three ways: (1) education; (2) outreach and support; and (3) film, television and online entertainment production.– The Film Lab runs monthly events that are open to the public ranging from screenings to seminars to Q&As, all designed to increase awareness of the current state of diversity in media and to provide audiences with the tools and motivation to effectuate positive social change through entertainment.– The Film Lab runs various programs ranging from the famous 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition to filmmaking how-to workshops to networking parties, all of which work to connect people of color, particularly Asian Americans, and mainstream media executives and to create mentorship and distribution opportunities for people creating diverse works. The 72 Hour Shootout filmmaking competition is arguably the Film Lab's most important annual event; bringing together A-list judges and established and aspiring filmmakers across the globe. People ofcolors, backgrounds, religions, and cultures with a common goal: to battle inequality through creativity; to promote gender and ethnic diversity through entertainment;and to challenge stereotypical mainstream constructions of race, gender and sexuality. Top Shootout films screen at the Asian American International Film Festival and the Time Warner Theatre in New York City and more. The screenings typically sell out.– The Film Lab produces media with positive and prolific perceptions of women and people of color. The TV series, Film Lab Presents, hosted by Jennifer Betit Yen, currently airs on CrossingsTV (Time Warner Cable & Xfinity). We also have an online channel, AAFL TV, to which viewers can subscribe to for free at youtube.com/asamfilmlab.The Film Lab management team consists of Jennifer Betit Yen (President and Board Member, founder of AAFL TV Production Arm), Chloe Jenkins (Treasurer, Grants & Fundraising), Daryl King and Jodi Lin (Connections), Renee Lasher (Industry Spotlight and 72 Hour Shootout), Cici Chu (72 Hour Shootout), Jodi Lin (staff editor), and Ray Lanuza (AAFL TV), along with a dedicated Board, interns and event volunteers. Board members include James Kyson and Aaron Woolfolk, among others. For more information, please visit the Film Lab's website at film-lab.org.