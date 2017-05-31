News By Tag
American Society of Appraisers 2017-2018 Election Results
This prestigious group of professionals has consistently demonstrated their support and dedication to the mission of ASA and our members. We commend these individuals and appreciate their service. We wish them all the best in their new positions.
International Officers
International President—Sharon A. Desfor, ASA
International Vice President— Robert B. Morrison, ASA
International Secretary-Treasurer—
Board of Governors
Region 2 Governor—G. Adrian Gonzalez Jr., ASA
Region 4 Governor—Rob Metcalf Jr., ASA
Region 5 Governor—Garrett Schwartz, ASA
Appraisal Review & Management Discipline Committee
Member At-Large (2 open seats)
Travis L. Avant, ASA, ARM-RP
Joel D. Gonia, ASA, ARM-MTS
Business Valuation Discipline Committee
Chair
Jeffrey S. Tarbell, ASA
Vice Chair
Kenneth J. Pia Jr., ASA
Treasurer
Erin Hollis, ASA
Secretary
Ronald L. Seigneur, ASA
Members At-Large (4 open seats)
Arlene L. Ashcraft, ASA
Jaclyn Burket, ASA
Adam M. Smith, ASA
Mark L. Zyla, ASA
Gems & Jewelry Discipline Committee
Chair
Christina (Nina) M. Woolford, ASA, MGA
Vice Chair
Beth Doughty, ASA, MGA
Treasurer
Duane W. Hutchison, ASA, MGA
Members At-Large (2 open seats)
Warren H. Morss, ASA
Kennon E. Young, ASA, MGA
Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee
Chair
Samuel Shapiro, ASA
Vice Chair
Karen Milan, ASA
Treasurer
William M. Engel, ASA
Secretary
Paul R. Cogley Jr., ASA
Personal Property Discipline Committee
Chair
Lela Hersh, ASA
Vice Chair
Analee McClellan, ASA
Treasurer
Tom Simatos, ASA
Secretary
Jennifer N. Carman, ASA
Members At-Large (2 open seats)
Paul Drooks, ASA
John V. Henley, ASA
Real Property Discipline Committee
Chair
Paul D. Roberts, ASA
Vice Chair
Michael H. Evans, FASA
Treasurer
Tom Simatos, ASA
Secretary/Treasurer
Raymond H. Krasinski, ASA
Members At-Large (4 open seats)
Lawrence Foley, ASA
Brian S. Kirksey, ASA
David R. Lewis, ASA
Mike Pratt, ASA
William Redpath, ASA
Chair, Tellers & Credentials Committee
Victoria Wasmund, ASA
Member, Tellers & Credentials Committee
For more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/
Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
