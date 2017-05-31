American Society of Appraisers 2017-2018 Election Results

 
RESTON, Va. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- We are pleased to announce the results of ASA's 2017-18 elections for the new International Officers, Board of Governors and Discipline Committee Officers and Members At-Large. Those elected will officially take office on July 1, 2017.

This prestigious group of professionals has consistently demonstrated their support and dedication to the mission of ASA and our members. We commend these individuals and appreciate their service. We wish them all the best in their new positions.

International Officers
International President—Sharon A. Desfor, ASA
International Vice President— Robert B. Morrison, ASA
International Secretary-Treasurer— Douglas R. Krieser, ASA

Board of Governors
Region 2 Governor—G. Adrian Gonzalez Jr., ASA
Region 4 Governor—Rob Metcalf Jr., ASA
Region 5 Governor—Garrett Schwartz, ASA

Appraisal Review & Management Discipline Committee

Member At-Large (2 open seats)
Travis L. Avant, ASA, ARM-RP
Joel D. Gonia, ASA, ARM-MTS

Business Valuation Discipline Committee

Chair
Jeffrey S. Tarbell, ASA

Vice Chair
Kenneth J. Pia Jr., ASA

Treasurer
Erin Hollis, ASA

Secretary
Ronald L. Seigneur, ASA

Members At-Large (4 open seats)
Arlene L. Ashcraft, ASA
Jaclyn Burket, ASA
Adam M. Smith, ASA
Mark L. Zyla, ASA

Gems & Jewelry Discipline Committee

Chair
Christina (Nina) M. Woolford, ASA, MGA

Vice Chair
Beth Doughty, ASA, MGA

Treasurer
Duane W. Hutchison, ASA, MGA

Members At-Large (2 open seats)
Warren H. Morss, ASA
Kennon E. Young, ASA, MGA

Machinery & Technical Specialties Discipline Committee

Chair
Samuel Shapiro, ASA

Vice Chair
Karen Milan, ASA

Treasurer
William M. Engel, ASA

Secretary
Paul R. Cogley Jr., ASA

Personal Property Discipline Committee

Chair
Lela Hersh, ASA

Vice Chair
Analee McClellan, ASA

Treasurer
Tom Simatos, ASA

Secretary
Jennifer N. Carman, ASA

Members At-Large (2 open seats)
Paul Drooks, ASA
John V. Henley, ASA

Real Property Discipline Committee

Chair
Paul D. Roberts, ASA

Vice Chair
Michael H. Evans, FASA

Treasurer
Tom Simatos, ASA

Secretary/Treasurer
Raymond H. Krasinski, ASA

Members At-Large (4 open seats)
Lawrence Foley, ASA
Brian S. Kirksey, ASA
David R. Lewis, ASA
Mike Pratt, ASA

William Redpath, ASA
Chair, Tellers & Credentials Committee

Victoria Wasmund, ASA
Member, Tellers & Credentials Committee

For more information visit ASA Online (http://www.appraisers.org/asa-newsroom/article/2017/05/31...)

Media Contact
Todd Paradis
703-733-2124
tparadis@appraisers.org
