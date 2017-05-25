News By Tag
Atkinson-Baker Provides Court Reporters Outside of the US
The team at Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters provides their clients with court reporters in different countries on a regular basis. As an example, they recently had a Los Angeles attorney who needed to take a deposition of a witness in Melbourne, Australia. Atkinson-Baker Court Reporters provided a court reporter in Australia, while the client deposed the witness via web conferencing. By utilizing this service, attorneys are able to keep their costs down and reduce travel time.
A client from Fontana, CA, stated, "Your agency is absolutely fabulous to work with! Everyone I've ever dealt with has been right on top of their game and never fail to answer a question or return a call. You should be proud of your staff. You're a huge organization, but you really do give a personal touch to everything and treat your reporters very well. I hope to meet you in person some day."
Atkinson-Baker's headquarters are located in Glendale, CA, with 17 branch offices around the country. Ms. Sheila Atkinson-Baker has been a professional court reporter for over 35 years, five of which she served as a court reporter in the federal district court. In 1992 and 1993, the company made the prestigious Inc. 500 list of the 500 fastest-growing companies in the US. They have also been listed four times in the annual Inc. 5,000 list of the fastest-growing privately held companies in the United States.
You can visit the company's main website at http://www.depo.com. Their blog can be seen at http://www.depositionreporters.com. A few of their branch websites include http://courtreporter-
