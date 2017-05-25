News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
AISD's Jones Academy Unveils Outdoor Performing Arts Theater Made Possible by Texas Trust CU
The Jones Academy outdoor theater was funded through Texas Trust's Spirit Debit Rewards program.
The Arlington ISD joined the popular program in December 2015. The district earns 10 cents each time a cardholder uses an Arlington ISD Spirit Debit Reward card. Initial proceeds from the program were designated to the Jones Academy.
The outdoor performance area is nestled among trees and bushes in a park-like setting. The raised stage is surrounded by a stone wall and topped by a trio of large canopies. The seating area offers tiered stone benches that can accommodate hundreds of guests.
The outdoor performance area was designed to serve all students at the Jones Academy and throughout the district, offering another avenue to provide creative, arts-integrated learning opportunities for students. It will be used to bring learning to life through art, music, dance and theater. This is the first outdoor performance area within the Arlington Independent School District.
"We are pleased to partner with Texas Trust for this unique facility," AISD Superintendent Dr. Marcelo Cavazos said. "The outdoor performance area will increase fine arts opportunities for students and families."
The Arlington ISD Spirit Debit Reward program includes six different Spirit cards, which are available to any current member of Texas Trust, or new members who open a checking account with the credit union. There is no fee for the Spirit Debit Reward card, and it can be used anywhere Mastercard is accepted.
"The Spirit Debit Reward card allows members to support the AISD every time they use the card to buy something," said Jim Minge, president and CEO of Texas Trust Credit Union. "The Jones Academy outdoor performance area is a prime example of how the AISD is benefiting from the Spirit Debit Reward program."
The new outdoor performance area was dedicated on May 27 during a community-wide event. The outdoor performance area and school were dedicated in honor of Jimmy and Laura Jones, the school's namesakes.
High resolution pictures of the outdoor performance area and the dedication ceremony can be downloaded at https://www.texastrustcu.org/
About Texas Trust Credit Union
Texas Trust Credit Union was created in 1936 when a group of Chance Vought Aircraft Corporation employees pooled their savings so they could help each other achieve financial goals. Today, more than 84,500 members are served through checking and savings accounts; loans (personal, mortgage, auto, and small business); credit cards; insurance products; and investment services. Texas Trust Credit Union supports local students through its "Spirit Debit Rewards" program. With every eligible swipe of an SDR card, funds are donated to the school or district of the member's choosing. To date, Texas Trust has donated over $1.4 million since August 2011. Texas Trust serves members in Dallas, Tarrant, Henderson, Ellis, and Johnson counties through 17 locations in Mansfield, Arlington, Grand Prairie, Cedar Hill, Midlothian, DeSoto, Hurst, and Athens. With assets of $1 billion, Texas Trust is one of the largest credit unions in North Texas and the 17th largest in Texas. For more information, visit http://www.TexasTrustCU.org or follow us on facebook.com/
Contact
Kristine Tanzillo
***@duxpr.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse