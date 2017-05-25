 
DELL® Sponsors and Conducts Workshop During Chicago Small Business Expo

 
 
CHICAGO - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® (http://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com), the nation's largest business-to- business trade show is pleased to announce the collaboration with DELL as a silver sponsor during Chicago Small Business Expo on Thursday, June 1st.

Dell and Small Business Expo is dedicated to bringing together industry thought leaders and experts in a hands-on environment that features a plethora of custom-tailored educational workshops.

Dell will present a 45-minute long workshop presentation, "Using Tech To Stand Out In A Oversaturated Market", by Allie LeFevere from 11:30pm-12:15pm in workshop room 3. LeFevere will discuss how to leverage cutting-edge and creative technologies, including the hottest and most effective digital platforms on the market to rise above the statistic and stand out in your industry.

You can also network with Dell Experience at the Chicago Small Business Expo in Booth 219.

Start-ups and business owners can take advantage of free admission and educational workshops (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/speakers/) covering online/social media marketing, employee benefit plans, credit, financing, strategies for increasing revenue, team productivity, mentoring, cloud technologies, retirement plans and much more.

Small Business Expo (https://www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com/event-view/chicago/) expects to have more than 5,000+ registered attendees from across the Chicago metropolitan area shopping for business resources, developing business leads, gaining new insights and networking with peers.

CHICAGO SMALL BUSINESS EXPO will take place at the UIC Forum | Main Hall ABC & Hallways  – 725 West Roosevelt Road, Chicago, IL 60607 from 9:00 am until 5:00 pm.

For media inquiries, or complimentary press passes please contact: Susan Baah, 212-651-0679, Susan@theshowproducers.com. (mailto:Susan@theshowproducers.com)

About Small Business Expo

SMALL BUSINESS EXPO® is the nation's largest small business networking and learning event, and an Inc. 5000 company. Every year, over 65,000 small business professionals and entrepreneurs across the country attend the SMALL BUSINESS EXPO in 18 MAJOR US Markets to take their business to the next level. The show's owner, Film, Stage & ShowBiz Expo LLC. was founded in 2008 by Zachary Lezberg. For more information, visit www.thesmallbusinessexpo.com, call (212) 404-2345, or email: info@thesmallbusinessexpo.com.

About Dell

From the moment that Michael Dell started his company in a dorm room at University of Texas, small business and entrepreneurship has been ingrained in the very fabric of who Dell is. For more than 30 years, Dell has played a critical role in transforming the world of computing, enabling more affordable and more pervasive access to technology around the world.  We place particular importance on Dell for Small Business because we recognize that small businesses are the backbone of our national and global economies. Dell develops technology based on the unique needs of small businesses. We admire the passion of our small business customers and are honored that our devices are going to be there with them as they change the world.
