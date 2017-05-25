 
Midas Hospitality Hires New Information Technology Manager

Robert Schultz has more than 20 years of technology experience
 
 
Midas Hospitality's Robert Schultz
ST. LOUIS - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Midas Hospitality, a premier hotel management group, recently hired Robert Schultz as its Information Technology Manager.

As the Information Technology (IT) Manager, Schultz will maintain the technology infrastructure for Midas Hospitality's corporate office, as well as for the new and existing hotels the company manages.  He will implement all computer and information systems including everything from hardware to software, as well as oversee the installation and maintenance for the entire network.  Schultz also will be responsible for IT services at sister company MC Hotel Construction, which specializes in hotel construction and renovations with projects currently underway in six states.

Prior to joining Midas Hospitality, Schultz served as an Information Systems Manager for a local organization.  He has more than 20 years of technology experience and managerial background.

"Our company manages a diverse group of properties, and we needed someone who could efficiently handle our growing technology requirements," said Midas Hospitality president Rob Willard.  "Robert has the computer systems' expertise we can depend upon to seamlessly conduct business with our hotels, vendors, and entire team."

Founded in 2006, Midas Hospitality has developed, opened and currently manages numerous properties including 30 hotels in 14 states.  The company serves global brands including Hilton, IHG, Marriott, and Starwood.  Midas Hospitality's headquarters are located at 1804 Borman Circle Dr. in Maryland Heights, Mo.  For more information, call (314) 692-0100 or visit http://www.midashospitality.com.

Kurt Furlong
***@midashospitality.com
Source:Midas Hospitality
Email:***@midashospitality.com
Tags:Hotel Management, Hotel Construction, St Louis Missouri
Industry:Hotels
Location:St. Louis - Missouri - United States
