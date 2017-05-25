News By Tag
Paradise Valley, Arizona Luxury Mansions In Foreclosure For Sale
With over 20 years of experience in helping people buy Luxury Retirement Homes in Arizona! Nicholas McConnell is your Arizona Luxury Mansion Specialist. See what going the extra mile for you and your family really means! 480-323-5365
Nicholas McConnell with Realty One Group helping people buy foreclosures, short sales, and all other distressed properties in Arizona every single day. Get a full list of ALL foreclosures for sale in Arizona for free. Simply call Nicholas McConnell at 480-323-5365 and he will email you all foreclosures for sale in Arizona for free. You can also click the link below to view ALL foreclosures for sale in Arizona. Once you click on the link below, you can see a 100% live, current list of all foreclosures for sale in Arizona for free. If there are any foreclosures, short sales, or bank owned properties that are of interest, simply contact Nicholas McConnell and he will guide you through the process of submitting offers to purchase a distress sale. You may also email Nicholas McConnell at arizonamansions@
For My Buyers:
I have no problem offering 20% below asking price for my Arizona home buyers. If you want the best price available for your property here in Arizona, we need to be aggressive when submitting offers to purchase. Every single day I see other Realtors offer 3% to 5% below asking price for their buyers. Simply stated, I don't believe that method represents your best interests. With firm negotiations and my experience you will get the very best price available when buying property here in Arizona. Please believe me when I say, the difference between an under qualified Realtor and an experienced Realtor may literally cost you hundreds of thousands of dollars when purchasing a home, even millions, depending on your price range of course. I have lived in Arizona all of my life, my knowledge and understanding of Arizona is most certainly to your benefit.
For 20 years I have been helping people buy and sell luxury homes in Scottsdale, Phoenix, Paradise Valley, Fountain Hills, Arcadia, Carefree, Ahwatukee, Mesa, Chandler, Goodyear, Gilbert, Cave Creek, Peoria, Higley, Queen Creek, Gold Canyon, Avondale, Buckeye, Surprise, Glendale, Tolleson, Maricopa, Florence, Eloy, Coolidge, Casa Grande, Apache Junction, Sun City, Sun City West, and Anthem. My only priority is representing your best interests and getting you the very best price with firm negotiations when buying a home in here in Arizona.
CLick here to view ALL foreclosures for sale in Arizona for free: https://link.flexmls.com/
You may also visit http://www.nicholasmcconnell.com FOR MORE INFORMATION ON ARIZONA MANSIONS IN FORECLOSURE FOR SALE!
I really want you to know that I am not just looking for a quick commission check, you will see that I truly do represent what is in your best interests. On top of getting you the very best price available with firm negotiations no matter if you are buying or selling, you are also getting premier representation. I go all ten rounds for you, and I really look forward to showing you what it means to have the best representation available. From the time we open escrow, to the time I hand you the keys to your new home, you will know all material facts about the property because we have access to the best inspectors in the state. Equity Title is the best title company in the state, they will disclose all liens on the property, any clouds on title, transfer the deed properly, and be sure you have the best title insurance. We go over in great detail the Schedule A and Schedule B, zoning, property lines, conditions, covenants, regulations, and help you obtain the best mortgage with the best interest rate available. We do it all. If you want things done right, I am your man. You do not want any surprises during escrow when making one of the biggest investments of your life, we leave no stones unturned.
Nicholas McConnell, your Arizona Luxury Mansion Real Esatate Specialist!
Contact
Arizona Realty ONE Group Luxury Real Estate
4803235365
arizonamansions@
