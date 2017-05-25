News By Tag
Grand opening of The Glass Guru of Sheboygan
The Nation's Top Glass Franchise Opens in Kiel, WI
The Glass Guru is proud to announce its latest Franchise Grand Opening, The Glass Guru of Sheboygan.
"We will operate with integrity & Honesty – We will treat you and your home with respect & professionalism – We will arrive on-time and follow through on our commitments"
- Owner, Brian Van Wageningen
A Leader in the Glass Industry, The Glass Guru has arrived in Kiel, WI. The Glass Guru of Sheboygan is excited to provide services to Residential Homes & Commercial Businesses. The Glass Guru of Sheboygan is owned and operated by Brian Van Wageningen. Along with our team of glass experts, we provide excellent customer service in meeting all your glass needs.
The Glass Guru Franchise Systems, Inc. is an industry leading glass & window restoration, repair, and replacement franchise. Along with traditional glass & window replacement services, The Glass Guru also offers money-saving restoration services for residential and commercial glass applications. This includes a unique solution for foggy dual-pane windows, glass scratch removal, and hard water stain removal. The Glass Guru of Sheboygan offers the following services: Foggy Window Repair, Water Stain Removal, Glass Scratch Removal, Glass Replacement, Window Replacement;
If you would like more information about this topic, please contact Brian Van Wageningen at 920-894-4878 or email at sheboygan@theglassguru.com or contact form on http://www.theglassguru.com/
Contact
Brian VanWageningen
***@theglassguru.com
