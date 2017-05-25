News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
How Silver Trowel has cut their carbon footprint while continuing to support the next generation
After reviewing the many options available on the market Silver Trowel chose SSE Green, which helps industrial and commercial organisations with their greenhouse gas reporting. With SSE Green, all of the electricity Silver Trowel uses has a zero emission rating.
Silver Trowel felt confident in choosing SSE Green as SSE Business Energy has access to the biggest renewable generation portfolio in the UK and Ireland and can offer 100% renewable electricity generated through wind and hydro assets. With £4bn invested in new renewable electricity generation over the past decade, 2,500MW in wind power and hydro plant has been produced.
"We really did our research on what was available to us. However SSE through their Green package provided us with electricity that's backed by Ofgem's Renewable Energy Guarantee of Origin scheme which means we are able to report a zero carbon emissions for the electricity we purchased. This is very exciting for us at Silver Trowel, and makes me feel confident that we are really doing our bit for the environment."
– Colin Teagle / Director
Silver Trowel is the UKs No1 Construction Skills Training Academy Ltd. Based in Fareham, Hamsphire Silver Trowel offer plastering, bricklaying and tiling courses. To find out more about the construction courses available from Silver Trowel visit them online at http://silvertrowel.co.uk/
Contact
Helen Cope
***@helencope.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse