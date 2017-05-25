News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Richmond Home Improvement Celebrate Landmark Anniversary
Established in 1999, they are celebrating their 18th anniversary with another successful first half of the year behind them.
They attribute their longevity to the exceptional knowledge and customer service they offer to their clients - both residential and commercial – and attention to detail.
Wherever they work, Richmond's highly trained operatives exercise the best service standards, including protecting the property while they work and cleaning up completely at the end of each day. Using local businesses wherever possible, provides a far more committed personal service and Allan welcomes constructive points from customers to ensure Richmond always go the extra mile.
"We've come a long way since I first formed the company back in 1999, although we still retain the same core values." says Allan Tofield of Richmond.
"Ever conscious of our carbon footprint, we try to always use local suppliers and we're licensed by the Environment Agency to ensure all waste is disposed of responsibly and ethically," he added.
As a result they are now one of the leading fascia, soffit, window, door and conservatory installers in the area.
Richmond Home Improvement Co holds comprehensive insurance, providing essential peace of mind in addition to being members of Certass, Constructionline, CHAS and Safecontractor, so are fully building regulations compliant.
"So, here's to the next 18 years then….."added Allan.
For a great service. Contact Richmond's friendly team on 0800 614102 or visit their website at www.doubleglazingdorset.com.
Contact
Allan Tofield
Alexandra Eaton
***@aemarketingsolutions.co.uk
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse