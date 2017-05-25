News By Tag
ODEN 1 Announces New Program for Private Equity LP Sourcing
ODEN 1 combines a deep background in Capital Introduction with its robust marketing platform to create a better method for sourcing LPs at a fraction of the cost of Third Party Marketers. Whether you need to free up bandwidth to focus on deal sourcing, want to optimize internal marketing efforts, or would like to replace external marketers with a more effective, less expensive solution, ODEN 1 can help.
ODEN 1 levers cutting-edge technology to structure 360 degree marketing, communication, and scheduling programs that are robust and thorough, yet at the same time, both efficient and cost effective. A consistent, well planned, and flawlessly executed communication program integrating direct dialing, automated emailing, event marketing, and brand building is critical for sourcing new LPs and for converting prospects.
ABOUT US
ODEN 1 is a professional Sales & Marketing company that designs, markets, and implements successful strategies dramatically increasing ROI. The company's Texas headquarters is a launching point for its national sales outreach efforts, utilizing state-of-the-
