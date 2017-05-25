 
ODEN 1 Announces New Program for Private Equity LP Sourcing

 
 
WAXAHACHIE, Texas - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- ODEN 1 is pleased to announce a new program designed to help Private Equity and Venture Capital Fund Managers source Limited Partners in a more holistic and cost-effective manner.

ODEN 1 combines a deep background in Capital Introduction with its robust marketing platform to create a better method for sourcing LPs at a fraction of the cost of Third Party Marketers. Whether you need to free up bandwidth to focus on deal sourcing, want to optimize internal marketing efforts, or would like to replace external marketers with a more effective, less expensive solution, ODEN 1 can help.

ODEN 1 levers cutting-edge technology to structure 360 degree marketing, communication, and scheduling programs that are robust and thorough, yet at the same time, both efficient and cost effective.  A consistent, well planned, and flawlessly executed communication program integrating direct dialing, automated emailing, event marketing, and brand building is critical for sourcing new LPs and for converting prospects.

Contact:          1-972-935-3659  http://www.oden1.com  ck@oden1.com

ABOUT US
ODEN 1 is a professional Sales & Marketing company that designs, markets, and implements successful strategies dramatically increasing ROI. The company's Texas headquarters is a launching point for its national sales outreach efforts, utilizing state-of-the-art custom marketing technology and following a 360-degree marketing philosophy. Company management has a long track record of value creation, helping clients to rapidly grow top-line revenue. We use highly economic brand building tools, including automated email outreach, "hand-delivered" voicemails, lead scoring, invitation marketing, social media, and strategic event hosting to maximize each and every marketing dollar.
