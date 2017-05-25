News By Tag
Industry News
News By Location
Country(s)
Industry News
Play Piano for Summer? 'New Age' Course Promises Cooling Melodies
Weiss, who teachers something called 'New Age' piano online says summer is the perfect time to play. Here's what this iconic online teacher has to say about it:
"Summer's a great time to play and be outdoors. But not all of us are able to do that. Especially seniors. They can't get out as much or even want to. For many, life indoors is a reality and it can get pretty boring fast. Learning how to play piano is a great solution for the summer doldrums."
The style of piano Weiss teachers is called 'New Age' and if you've heard the music of George Winston or David Lanz, you know what this is. Free flowing and gentle, this is a music that combines nature, therapy, and piano all into one.
Weiss elaborates about New Age piano…
"New Age piano is like the Impressionist music of the classical era. Pianists and composers working in this area like to capture a nature mood or sentiment and then, by using a few simple chords and techniques, transfer their feeling into music. I find it very relaxing, creative and therapeutic."
A 'try it free for 30-days' offer is currently being offered at Mr. Weiss's website at http://www.Quiescencemusic.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse