May 31, 2017
Axure 8 interactive prototyping courses

Beginners and advanced hands-on training courses in London and across Europe
 
LONDON, England - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- In IAsquare we are passionate about Axure and have been training professionals for over 10 years. We are now glad to be able to offer our courses in our new, state of the art facilities in Shoreditch. And with a maximum of five attendees, you are guaranteed individual time and attention.

Help your stakeholders and developers visualise the user experience and give meaningful feedback. Add interactivity to your designs and test with end-users. The possibilities are endless!

We developed these courses based on our extensive commercial experience, so you can be confident that what you learn has a direct application in real-world projects. Anthony, our Axure approved trainer, uses Axure in projects with FTSE 100 clients every day and has trained many professionals across various sectors, from banking and insurance to media and construction.

We offer public courses in London every 6 weeks. We can also deliver the course over one or two days at your offices, anywhere in Europe or remotely.

We run a Beginners course for those who are looking to become confident in designing wireframes and interactive prototypes, as well as an Advanced course for users with previous Axure experience, who want to become experts in interactive prototyping and speed up their workflow.

Save 15% by booking both courses together now on http://www.iasquare.com/axure-training-courses/

Source:
Email:***@iasquare.com
Tags:Axure, Training, Prototyping
Industry:Technology
Location:London - England
Subject:Services
May 31, 2017



