Good Morning America Invites Audra Fordin To Help Viewers Become Auto Aware

May 2017





NEW YORK - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Audra Fordin revealed why auto awareness is a big deal on a recent episode of Good Morning America.

Fordin believes car rental services should know the importance of servicing their vehicles. "Rental car companies need to own their responsibility and take great care of their fleet," she said. "But everyday drivers aren't off the hook. They need be auto aware, too!"

Audra has over three hundred thousand followers who follow her blogs, columns, and social media platforms. Her readers discover the importance of knowing their cars. Her goal is to help every person behind the wheel become a better driver, passenger, and consumer.

Audra began to live her mission when she hosted Women Auto Know workshops at her auto repair and body shop. That was the start of what made her a nationally recognized advocate for drivers and auto shops everywhere.

GMA calls on Audra regularly for interesting segments on the auto industry. On this edition, Audra was asked to inspect rental cars for mechanical issues or safety hazards. She found some serious issues.

"Rental car companies could learn a thing or two from my playbook," said Fordin. "First, they should implement a monthly or bi-weekly safety inspection for their entire fleet. This solves most problems fast."

"Second, they should educate drivers about the most important aspects of owning and operating a car. We lead new customers through a fifteen minute experience exactly like this at my auto repair business. Being auto aware helps drivers prevent accidents, breakdowns, and other bad situations on the road."

Fordin invites car rental companies to ask her how to lead similar workshops. "This has a dramatic effect on customer retention and satisfaction," she said. Audra also offers an hands-on training and certification course for mechanics, technicians, service advisers, and auto professionals.This hands-on course is called the person-to-person advisor (PPA) program.

"PPA's are the go-to automotive influencers of their community," said Fordin. "When you make a real effort to inform the home crowd, people tend to notice (and that can only benefit your brand, reputation, and bottom line)."

Audra's workshops got attention from GMA, Today, 20/20, Inside Edition, and other news/talk shows. Her auto shop has exploded due to referrals, social media, word-of-mouth, and community outreach.

For more information about the PPA program and other ways to improve the car repair/rental experience, please email info@WomenAutoKnow.com.

---

Audra Fordin is the CEO of Drivers Auto Know and Owner/Operator of Great Bear Auto Repair and Body Shop in Flushing, NY (http://www.greatbearautoshop.com/).

Audra believes every auto repair shop should abide by the Women Auto Know four-point philosophy:

1. Educate, not intimidate.
2. Service, not sales.
3. Show and tell.
4. Tell, not sell.

Shops listed in her online auto shop directory at www.WomenAutoKnow.com promise to deliver on those principles. For more information about the Person-to-Person Advisor (PPA) program and how it can benefit your business, visit www.DriversAutoKnow.com or email info@WomenAutoKnow.com.

Contact
Audra Fordin
Women/Drivers Auto Know
***@womenautoknow.com
