Spoil Dad with an Extravagant Brunch this Father's Day at Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook
The stars of the brunch—besides Dad—include Whitefish served with Creamed Spinach, Grilled Honey Mustard Salmon over Marinated Beets, Quinoa Cakes served with Spicy Remoulade, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Warm Pesto Green Bean Salad, Shepherd's Pie and White Beans and Rainbow Swiss Chard served with Broccoli, Rapini and Toasted Bread Crumbs.
While Dad is always the number one grill master, let him feel pampered as someone else serves him sliced-to-order Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak. Made to order stations also include a Fresh Hot Waffle Station with Maple Syrup and an omelet station with a variety of fixings including peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ham and spinach.
Of course, there's something for everyone's taste, including an array of Prairie Grass Cafe favorite salads: Chopped Salad with Tomato, Peppers, Onion & Cucumber with Fresh Basil; Warm Baked Feta with Sliced Tomatoes and Banana Peppers; Grilled Vegetable Platter with Basil Remoulade and Balsamic Reduction; Tuna Tartare served with Avocado, Sriracha Mayonnaise and Wonton Chips, and Caesar Salad with Homemade Caesar Dressing and Shaved Parmesan.
Mouthwatering sides include Applewood Smoked "Maple Creek Farm" Bacon, Homemade Maple Breakfast Sausage prepared by Prairie Grass Cafe's co-chef/owner George Bumbaris and a bread station serving an assortment of Mini Breakfast Pastries such as Mini Chocolate Croissants. For fresh fruit, enjoy cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon, pineapple and mixed berries.
Finish off with a stop—or two—at the dessert buffet. Indulge in telling stories of dad's most memorable moments over Mini Crème Brûlées, Chocolate Cupcakes, scoops of a Warm Berry Crumble or slices of Strawberry Cream Pie. There will also be a Crêpe Station where toppings include Valrhona chocolate, whipped cream, strawberries, jam and Nutella.
About Prairie Grass Cafe
Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)
