Spoil Dad with an Extravagant Brunch this Father's Day at Prairie Grass Cafe in Northbrook

Spread and bread lowres

End

-- The fastest way to a man's heart is through his stomach and Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd, Northbrook, IL 60062; 847-205-4433)is offering guests a delicious way to show Dad how much he is loved and appreciated. Father's Day Brunch will be served buffet style from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Sunday, June 18. The price is $49.50 for adults and $18 for children 10 and under. View the full Father's Day Brunch menu online. Reservations are strongly recommended.The stars of the brunch—besides Dad—include Whitefish served with Creamed Spinach, Grilled Honey Mustard Salmon over Marinated Beets, Quinoa Cakes served with Spicy Remoulade, Oven Roasted Potatoes, Warm Pesto Green Bean Salad, Shepherd's Pie and White Beans and Rainbow Swiss Chard served with Broccoli, Rapini and Toasted Bread Crumbs.While Dad is always the number one grill master, let him feel pampered as someone else serves him sliced-to-order Ancho Marinated Skirt Steak. Made to order stations also include a Fresh Hot Waffle Station with Maple Syrup and an omelet station with a variety of fixings including peppers, mushrooms, onions, tomatoes, cheddar cheese, ham and spinach.Of course, there's something for everyone's taste, including an array of Prairie Grass Cafe favorite salads: Chopped Salad with Tomato, Peppers, Onion & Cucumber with Fresh Basil; Warm Baked Feta with Sliced Tomatoes and Banana Peppers; Grilled Vegetable Platter with Basil Remoulade and Balsamic Reduction; Tuna Tartare served with Avocado, Sriracha Mayonnaise and Wonton Chips, and Caesar Salad with Homemade Caesar Dressing and Shaved Parmesan.Mouthwatering sides include Applewood Smoked "Maple Creek Farm" Bacon, Homemade Maple Breakfast Sausage prepared by Prairie Grass Cafe's co-chef/owner George Bumbaris and a bread station serving an assortment of Mini Breakfast Pastries such as Mini Chocolate Croissants. For fresh fruit, enjoy cantaloupe, honeydew, watermelon, pineapple and mixed berries.Finish off with a stop—or two—at the dessert buffet. Indulge in telling stories of dad's most memorable moments over Mini Crème Brûlées, Chocolate Cupcakes, scoops of a Warm Berry Crumble or slices of Strawberry Cream Pie. There will also be a Crêpe Station where toppings include Valrhona chocolate, whipped cream, strawberries, jam and Nutella.Prairie Grass Cafe (601 Skokie Blvd.; Northbrook, IL; 847-205-4433)supports Chicago's Green City Market and local sustainable farms, selecting the freshest ingredients to reflect the season. Prairie Grass Cafe currently serves lunch Monday - Friday 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and dinner Monday through Sunday. Dinner is served Tuesday - Thursday from 5 p.m. to 9:30 p.m., Friday and Saturday from 5 p.m. to 10:30 p.m., and Monday and Sunday 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Prairie Grass Cafe also serves breakfast Saturdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Sundays 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Light fare is available in the bar Monday through Friday from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. For more information or to make a reservation, please call (847) 205-4433 or visit prairiegrasscafe.com. Follow Prairie Grass Cafe news at newsline360.com/prairiegrasscafe and on Facebook at Facebook.com/PrairieGrassCafe.