GSF Mortgage Adds Fifth Branch in Florida

 
 
Cesar Martinez and Lissette Garcia
Cesar Martinez and Lissette Garcia
 
NAPLES, Fla. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- GSF Mortgage Corp. is pleased to welcome Branch Manager Cesar Martinez and Mortgage Loan Originator Lissette Garcia in Naples, Florida. Combined, they bring 22 years of industry experience to GoGSF.

Martinez joined in the industry in 2007 after he purchased his first home. He was curious to know more about the homebuying process from the loan originator's perspective. Upon becoming an originator, he wanted to ensure that his customers were always treated ethically and fairly. He plans to hold weekly learning events and sponsor community teams to help expand his presence.

Garcia joined the mortgage industry in 2005 as a processor and began originating loans in 2014. She enjoys working with numbers and finds it twice as satisfying to work at a job she loves as well as help her customers become homeowners. She was a business owner prior to entering the industry and always expects 100% satisfaction for her customers. She always makes sure they understand the homebuying process from start to finish and keeps them informed on the status of their loan along the way.

"I am pleased to welcome Cesar and Lissette in Naples. Their longevity in the industry will allow them to continue to serve their community and as well as introduce exclusive products from GSF Mortgage," says Regional Manager Ruth Watkins.

Martinez can be reached at (239) 645-4580 or cmartinez@gogsf.com.

Garcia can be reached at (239) 645-4580 or lgarcia@gogsf.com.

GSF Mortgage continues to expand and is currently looking to fill a number of positions throughout the United States including branch managers, mortgage underwriters and mortgage processors. If you are looking for a dynamic company with a great work culture, benefits and a remarkable reputation, please visit gogsf.com/careers.

# # #

GSF Mortgage is an established and experienced direct mortgage lender with more than 23 years of lending experience. We continue to serve the next generation of homeowners by designing and maintaining a solution based and efficient Mortgage process. We pride ourselves on consistency and integrity, which is why the average tenure of a GSF employee is more than 10 years. With over 40 locations nationwide, our team continues to grow and thrive. Interested in finding out more about us? Visit us at GoGSF.com and check out our available career opportunities.

Alyssa Schwabe
Source:GSF Mortgage Corp.
