Purolator International Launches Intra-U.S. Expedited Forwarding Services
Domestic Service Offers Complete U.S. Coverage, Competitive Pricing, and Fast Transit Times
Purolator International's expedited forwarding service offers complete U.S. coverage, using a connected distribution network made up of hubs, airports, and qualified transportation partners. Leveraging years of expertise, Purolator International provides reliable and secure shipping with an on average arrival performance rate of 99.4% and competitive pricing.
"Over the past 20 years, Purolator International has evolved significantly. While we've always been a freight forwarder, the bulk of our business has been driven by northbound transportation into the Canadian market," said John Costanzo, President, Purolator International. "In 2017, I'm committed to expanding our domestic expedited forwarding service to truly become a single source provider for retailers, manufacturers, wholesalers and distributors across the United States."
A key component of the expedited forwarding service is Purolator International's elevated level of personal service called PuroTouch. Every customer has a dedicated contact within Purolator International who evaluates each customer's business requirements to build solutions tailored to their specific needs, and takes a hands-on approach to transportation management, from the very first call to final delivery.
Customers benefit from the flexibility of convenient scheduling including later pickup times, customized handling, and issues management to ensure shipments arrive on time and safely. In fact, Purolator International has a less than 1% loss and damage claims rate.
"We're confident that businesses will recognize the advantages of working with Purolator International for domestic expedited freight forwarding,"
About Purolator International
Purolator International is a subsidiary of Purolator Inc., Canada's largest integrated freight, parcel and logistics solutions provider. Purolator International specializes in the air and surface forwarding of Express, Freight and Parcel shipments, customs brokerage, and fulfillment and delivery services to, from and within North America. Purolator International has received numerous industry awards for its superior service and innovative solutions, including "100 Great Supply Chain Projects" by Supply & Demand Chain Executive magazine, "Top 100 Great Supply Chain Partners" by Supply Chain Brain magazine, "Top 100 3PL Providers" by Inbound Logistics, and Logistics Management's "Quest for Quality Award." In addition to facilities throughout New York, Purolator International has locations in key U.S. markets including Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Buffalo, Charlotte, Chicago, Cincinnati, Cleveland, Columbus, Dallas/Ft. Worth, Denver, Detroit, Houston, Indianapolis, Los Angeles, Miami, Milwaukee, Minneapolis, Nashville, Newark, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, Pittsburgh, Raleigh/Durham, Salt Lake City, San Diego, San Francisco, Seattle, and Saint Louis.
For more information about Purolator International, visit www.purolatorinternational.com
Media Contact
Jackie Savage
jsavage@epoch5.com
