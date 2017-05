Treat Dad to a Special Pig Roast & Bluegrass Dinner onFather's Day at 210 Restaurant & Live Music

NEW logo300

-- Show Dad he's the man by treating him to a down-home, full-on pig roast at 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge (210 Green Bay Rd, Highwood IL, 60040; 847-433-0304)served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. this Father's Day, Sunday June 18. While Dad is always going to be the number one grill master, Chef Jeff Tomchek is serving up a delicious dinner guaranteed to be hog heaven for even the toughest carnivores. Additionally, the dinner will feature live music from the Windy City Bluegrass Band.Start off with Chef Jeff's salads: Heirloom Tomatoes with Burrata Cheese and Basil, Roast Beets tossed in a Sesame Dressing and a Summer Salad with fresh local produce. Light and refreshing, these starters highlight spring's colorful produce and perfectly warm up the palate.For the meal's main acts, meat lovers will have a plethora of top-notch choices. Sink your chops into 210's famous dry rubbed and pit smoked BBQ Baby Back Ribs, slices of Pit Smoked Whole Hog and Pit Smoked Tri Tip of Angus Beef. Guests who wish to dine lighter will enjoy devouring Chef Jeff's Chicken Vesuvio and Roast White Bass with Spinach & Garlic.Complementing dinner's main dishes are a handful of sides reminiscent of good times with Dad such as backyard barbeques, fishing trips and camping. Enjoy Chef Jeff's take on classic crowd favorites including Potato Salad, Cole Slaw, Corn Pudding and Baked Beans.For dessert, indulge in fantastic bluegrass music, favorite Dad stories and 210's delectable dessert spread of tangy Key Lime Tarts, decadent brownies, cookies and fresh fruit.The dinner buffet will be served from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and costs $45 for adults and $20 for children 11 and under. There will be no ala carte menu on Father's Day. Make reservations now by calling (847) 433-0304 or by visiting the OpenTable link online.About 210 Restaurant and Live Music Lounge210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge, located at 210 Green Bay Road in Highwood, Illinois, is a true supper club where guests enjoy live music five nights a week and delicious chef-driven dining. 210 is a community of musicians, food enthusiasts, and neighbors: an inviting, comfortable and romantic environment where singles, couples and families escape from their everyday life to relax, enjoy and indulge. 210 Restaurant & Live Music Lounge is open 5 p.m. to midnight Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday and Saturday.For more information, please visit www.210restaurant.com or call (847) 433-0304. Follow the newsroom at www.newsline360.com/210restaurantandlivemusiclounge.Follow us on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/ 210highwood/