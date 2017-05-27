Susan M. Tillery Quoted in Journal of Accountancy Article Published May, 2017

Susan M. Tillery, CPA/PFS, President & CEO of Paraklete® Financial, Inc. (PFI) contributes to 'Why Women Need More Money in Retirement' article in Journal of Accountancy

-- Journal of Accountancy freelance writer, IlanaPolyak, quoted Susan M. Tillery as a contributor for the May, 2017 article entitled, 'Why Women Need More Money in Retirement.' The article discusses the unique challenges women face in retirement providing a background of the causes and practical steps toward overcoming the patterns that are many times unique to women.The article details the history of women and their careers, lifestyle choices they face, retirement savings timelines, risk and investment tolerances as well as overall lifespans and the resulting healthcare considerations. Creative solutions are then discussed to provide direction through the areas of challenge that women may encounter.See the complete article at Journal of Accountancy:http://www.journalofaccountancy.com/newsletters/2017/may/women-need-more-money-retirement.html?sthash.h1fqPWLB.mjjoSusan M. Tillery, CPA/PFS, CFP® is President & CEO of Paraklete® Financial, Inc. Paraklete® provides integrated fee-for-service financial planning without asset management or product sales. The firm acts as An Advocate in Financial Services® for its clients with a disciplined focus on independence and objectivity. Susan is also a co-founder and President of Financial Planning Advocate, LLC, a provider of continuing education for CPA's, financial advisers, universities and colleges.Ms. Tillery's experience at Harris myCFO, a multi-family office where she was responsible for the development and delivery of comprehensive family office solutions to affluent families, together with her work at Arthur Andersen, Ronald Blue & Co and other financial firms, provides the framework for Paraklete.Susan earned both her bachelor's and master's degrees in Accounting from the University of Georgia. Susan is a member of the American Institute of CPAs (AICPA) and the Georgia Society of CPAs (GSCPA). In addition, she is Chair of the AICPA Personal Financial Planning Credential Committee. Susan also serves on the Board for The National Center for Stewardship and Generosity.Susan is co-author of Essentials of Personal Financial Planning, a textbook used by colleges and universities, published in February, 2017. She has over 30 years of experience in tax, philanthropy, and financial planning, as well as in the administrative and compliance areas encountered by affluent individuals and families. Ms. Tillery speaks on the topics of: Financial Planning, CPA's and Financial Planning, Financial Issues Facing Women, Responsibilities of Wealth, Charitable Giving, and Stewardship. Susan and her family reside in Kennesaw, Georgia.