Garrett Brown Joins the Leadership Team at DF Brown & Associates
Atlanta-Based Retained Executive Search Firm Adds New Vice President and Technology-Focused Contingency Search to the Mix
In addition to more than 10 years of business experience in recruiting, sales, leadership and technology solutions, Garrett brings with him a tech-related expertise that DF Brown & Associates did not provide its clients in the past. Armed with an Economics degree from the University of Georgia, Garrett has built client relationships and delivery teams supporting contractor staffing and direct hire recruiting across a multitude of industries including Software as a Service (SaaS), Healthcare, Retail, Banking and Finance, and Telecommunications. Prior to joining DF Brown & Associates, he was Managing Director of Elev8 Hire Solutions – which he helped grow an astounding 64% in 2016. Prior to that, he served as Managing Director of national IT staffing company, Diversant – where he was tasked with opening a brand-new Atlanta office. Within two years, he built a staff of 20 employees and an $8.75M revenue run-rate. In addition, Garrett serves as Co-Chair for the TechBridge Digital Ball and sits on the TechBridge Engagement Committee. As a nonprofit that provides technology services to other nonprofits, Garrett has been proud to support TechBridge since 2011.
When asked about representing the "second generation" at DF Brown & Associates, Garrett said, "What's so exciting about it is that my dad and I have been talking about doing this for a long time, and now it's actually happening. We're very much alike, so it was no surprise that we found our way into the same profession. We've always shared stories about our experiences in recruiting and offered advice to one another. In addition to the fact that now we'll get to spend a lot more time together – which is a very cool thing – I hope to bring something entirely new to the company my dad has spent the last two decades building. During the time that he's been putting DF Brown & Associates on the map as a highly-respected executive retained search firm, I've been building relationships. I plan to leverage that decade of relationship-
Garrett has helped everyone from small businesses with a staff of five to Fortune 50 companies. He takes pride in not only vetting candidates, but also vetting his own clients in order to learn who they are and what they do so he can make the best connections on their behalf. He is optimistic about the future of DF Brown & Associates – particularly given the definite supply shortage of qualified IT candidates. He believes the need for a skilled search firm with a large network from which to draw has never been stronger.
With more than four decades of experience in talent acquisition for Fortune 500 companies, DF Brown & Associates' Founder and President Dave Brown agreed, "I'm eager to see the response from our clientele to this new service offering of technology-focused recruiting, since we've been solely a retained executive search firm since our inception. Early indications are very high. Garrett has hit the ground running and has already fulfilled the IT staffing needs for several new clients. Besides the fact that we're now able to provide a broader range of services to our clients – which will, in turn, grow our client base - I really like the fact that Garrett is just as customer-focused as me and naturally a lot smarter. He believes in building personal and direct relationships – email and text may enrich relationships, but they never replace a great handshake and eye contact."
To learn more about DF Brown & Associates LLC and the services they offer, interested parties are invited to visit www.dfbrownatlanta.com.
