In Place of Grace - Feature Film

A heartwarming, unusual drama film about self discovery, grief, synchronicity and terminal illness.

--, poignant and introspective drama film on self-discovery, endurance and resilience from terminal illness, poised to hit the silver screen shortly.In Place of Grace is a global fundraising campaign for the Feature Film produced by Incan Mayan Media, an organic artist promotion service, to reach to the souls of millions, its strong message of pursuit of the self.The strong story line of In Place of Grace anchors the central character named Momo Cadenza, a shrewd, ill-tempered and reserved workaholic, whose stereotype routine life is shaken by the diagnosis of terminal illness, with death around the corner. This emotional yet purposeful drama is about how Momo revives from this rude shock and embarks on a divine pursuit to self-discovery. On this journey she is accompanied by many acquaintances like Abe, Dex and Lina. Kara, a child from the same community soon delivers the meaning of solace and self, to Momo in her own sweet and innocent way. The plot is about how successful is Momo in her quest of solace and finding a cure to her illness. Jimmy Sky has been inspirational by breathing life into his own personal experiences with terminal illness, while Jordan Buck is the producer/director. The campaign has kick started with an ambitious target of $20,000 to foot the outlay of location and equipment hire, wardrobe and makeup costs, editing, special effects and marketing, among others.Contributors are entitled to acknowledgements on social media, copies of original scripts, pre-release DVD, chance to meet the cast and crew, depending upon the quantum of contribution. There are opportunities to become part of film-making, by featuring of name as executive producer, contributor and a chance to get engaged in footages behind the scenes.With 25 days left in this campaign, your support is urgently needed! Please consider getting involved, at whatever level you can, and help "In Place of Grace - Feature Film" get funded!Need your helpIf you can't afford to donate, don't worry - there are plenty of other ways you can help. Please take some time to share this campaign across your social networks and encourage your friends and family to donate