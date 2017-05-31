News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Iconic Data Inc. Announces New Suicide Prevention Module
Iconic Data now offers new software that helps healthcare provider organizations manage key suicide prevention clinical and administrative workflows
The Iconic Data Suicide Prevention Module helps suicide prevention coordinators, case managers, social workers, and other mental health providers collaborate and manage key workflows used by health care provider organizations, such as the Department of Veteran Affairs (VA), to ensure patients and Veterans that have been identified to be at potential risk for suicide get the medical care, services and follow up they need.
Suicide Prevention is a top priority for the VA under the leadership of Secretary David Shulkin, M.D. The VA estimates 20 Veterans die from suicide each day [1]. "We are proud to support our country and the VA in the effort to bring the number of Veteran suicides, and suicide in general, to zero," said Iconic Data Inc. founder and CEO, David LaBorde, M.D.
The new Iconic Data Suicide Prevention Module seamlessly integrates with Iconic Data's Patient Case Manager, a care coordination platform that injects real time data into key physician, nursing and bed management workflows helping healthcare provider organizations improve the quality of care, increase situational awareness and optimize hospital throughput.
[1] Source: VA Suicide Prevention Program Facts about Veteran Suicide July 2016 as accessed on 05/31/2017 at url: https://www.va.gov/
About Iconic Data Inc.
Iconic Data Inc. (http://iconicdata.com) provides healthcare information technology solutions and systems integration services. Hospitals, physician groups, and companies providing medical billing services rely on Iconic Data's solutions to prevent medical errors, to improve care coordination, and to strengthen and simplify their financial operations. Iconic Data's software helps health systems deliver highly reliable care via standardized workflows, data visualization tools and analytics that together lead to reduced care variation and the ability to continuously monitor processes, performance and outcomes. Iconic Data is privately held and is based in Norcross, Georgia.
Media Contact
Suicide Prevention Product Manager
404.913.4266
mediarelations@
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse