NTI Now Offering a 4K HDMI Multiviewer with Built-In USB KVM Switch

AURORA, Ohio
- May 31, 2017
- PRLog
-- Network Technologies Inc (NTI) announces the addition of the SPLITMUX® 4K HDMI Quad Screen Multiviewer with Built-in USB KVM Switch to its popular line of multiviewers. The unit enables four computers to display video simultaneously on one monitor and can switch one of the four attached computers to a shared keyboard and mouse for operation and to two additional USB devices such as touch screen monitors and USB flash drives.
The SPLITMUX-USB4K-
4RT is capable of displaying the video sources in Quad, Picture in Picture (PiP), Full, or Custom mode. In custom display mode, each of the quadrants can be adjusted to any size and positioned to any location on the display. Users can zoom, pan, and crop the image from any source to focus on key areas. In quad and full screen mode, the multiviewer supports Ultra-HD 4Kx2K resolutions to 3840x2160 (60Hz) and 4096x2160 (60Hz), 2K resolution 2048x1080, HDTV resolutions to 1080p, and computer resolutions to 2560x1600. In PiP and Custom mode, it supports 2K resolution 2048x1080, HDTV resolutions to 1080p and computer resolutions to 1920x1200. Input resolutions supported by the multiviewer include: 2K resolution 2048x1080, HDTV resolutions to 1080p and computer resolutions to 1920x1200.
In any display mode or preset layout, the audio from the connected HDMI sources can be switched independently from the video, with multiple audio channels simultaneously active. The unit features fluid, real-time video performance with 60 frames per second in all four quadrants when in Quad mode. A customized text label can be added for each video window to provide easy input identification (UMD).
The 4K HDMI Multiviewer with Built-In USB KVM Switch features a built-in 2-port USB 2.0 hub. All connected USB devices can be switched between connected computers. In Full Screen mode, USB touch screen monitors can be used to control the connected active computer. Control the multiviewer through Ethernet, RS232 serial port, keyboard commands, on screen display (OSD), front panel buttons, or IR remote. The SPLITMUX-USB4k-
4RT can be cascaded to display video from any number of video sources on one screen. Each video source in the cascade can be controlled directly from the Web Server graphical user interface (GUI) under Custom Mode settings. The multiviewer is available as a desktop unit, 1RU rackmount unit, or dual side-by-side rackmount units in 1RU.
Available for immediate sale, the SPLITMUX-USB4K-
4RT costs $2,005, the SPLITMUX-USB4k-
4RT-R costs $2,025, and the SPLITMUX-USB4K-
4RT-2R costs $4,040.
For more information, visit: http://www.networktechinc.com/4k-kvm-multiviewer.html