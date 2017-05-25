 
News By Tag
* Qualmet
* ACC Legal Operations
* Data Analytics
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Legal
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Louisville
  Kentucky
  United States
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625

Qualmet CEO to Present at 2017 ACC Legal Operations Conference

Jim Beckett to be part of session titled "Shark Tank External Spend Data Analytics"
 
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
Qualmet
ACC Legal Operations
Data Analytics

Industry:
Legal

Location:
Louisville - Kentucky - US

LOUISVILLE, Ky. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Qualmet (http://www.qualmetlegal.com/), developers of a cloud-based platform to measure the value of external legal service providers, today announced Jim Beckett, CEO, will be speaking at the 2017 ACC Legal Operations Conference to be held June 4-6 at the Hilton Rosemont, Chicago.

Beckett will speak during the session "Shark Tank External Spend Data Analytics" on Monday, June 5, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. This session will showcase ways to harness data on law firms' pricing, efficiency and quality.

"We look forward to being part of this event and showing the attendees how Qualmet can help them measure the value of the legal service providers they are working with," states Beckett. "We know that once law departments implement our platform, the level of transparency greatly improves the way the external vendors and the law departments work together."

The third annual ACC Legal Operations Conference offers legal operations professionals a unique opportunity to learn about the latest trends and advancements from industry experts. It will also be attended by leaders of corporate legal departments, outside counsel, vendors and others focused on supporting in-house law departments.

For more information, please visit www.acc.com/legalops/event/lo2017.

About Qualmet

Qualmet (www.qualmetlegal.com) is a cloud-based platform used by law departments to quickly and easily measure the value of external legal service providers. The company focuses on raising the business value created between in-house and outside counsel. Through performance metrics and objective benchmarking, the company and its namesake product create an industrywide common language. Released earlier this year, the platform has been adopted by legal departments from a wide range of industries.

Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Qualmet
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Source:
Email:***@edgelegalmarketing.com Email Verified
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
Qualmet PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share