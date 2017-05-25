News By Tag
Industry News
News By Place
Country(s)
Industry News
Qualmet CEO to Present at 2017 ACC Legal Operations Conference
Jim Beckett to be part of session titled "Shark Tank External Spend Data Analytics"
Beckett will speak during the session "Shark Tank External Spend Data Analytics" on Monday, June 5, from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. CDT. This session will showcase ways to harness data on law firms' pricing, efficiency and quality.
"We look forward to being part of this event and showing the attendees how Qualmet can help them measure the value of the legal service providers they are working with," states Beckett. "We know that once law departments implement our platform, the level of transparency greatly improves the way the external vendors and the law departments work together."
The third annual ACC Legal Operations Conference offers legal operations professionals a unique opportunity to learn about the latest trends and advancements from industry experts. It will also be attended by leaders of corporate legal departments, outside counsel, vendors and others focused on supporting in-house law departments.
For more information, please visit www.acc.com/
About Qualmet
Qualmet (www.qualmetlegal.com) is a cloud-based platform used by law departments to quickly and easily measure the value of external legal service providers. The company focuses on raising the business value created between in-house and outside counsel. Through performance metrics and objective benchmarking, the company and its namesake product create an industrywide common language. Released earlier this year, the platform has been adopted by legal departments from a wide range of industries.
Media Contact
Vicki LaBrosse
Edge Legal Marketing for Qualmet
vlabrosse@edgelegalmarketing.com
End
Account Email Address Account Phone Number Disclaimer Report Abuse