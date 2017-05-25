 
Bavarian Inn Kicks Off 50th Anniversary of Iconic Glockenspiel

 
 
FRANKENMUTH, Mich. - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- This October, the Bavarian Inn Glockenspiel will turn 50, but the celebration is kicking off early on select Fridays this summer.

The Glockenspiel, imported by the late Tiny Zehnder in 1967, is known by many as the most recognizable feature of the Bavarian Inn. Installed in a 50-foot tower, this iconic piece of architecture features a moving stage with figurines that depict the legend of the Pied Piper of Hameln four times every day.

In addition to reaching an important milestone, the Glockenspiel was also treated to a complete renovation earlier this year. Its internal mechanisms were redone, and the figurines on the moving stage were refurbished and repainted.

Dorothy Zehnder and some of her grandchildren led the restoration effort, with help from the Verdin Company, Artistic Decorating and Nuechterlein Electric.

Now Frankenmuth area residents will be invited to play the newly-renovated glockenspiel starting in mid-June. House Entertainer Linda Lee will also be singing Happy Birthday to the Frankenmuth icon periodically at the outdoor Fischer Platz. Guests will be able to commemorate the 50th anniversary with exclusive items sold by the Bavarian Inn.

About Bavarian Inn

Celebrating 125 years of service in 2013, the Bavarian Inn Restaurant has become a Michigan landmark. Generations of diners, lodgers and tourists from around the globe have discovered true Bavarian hospitality thanks to Dorothy and her late husband William "Tiny" Zehnder. Guests experience the old-world European charm of the Bavarian Inn – whether it's the famous chicken dinners, fresh baked goods or Michigan's greatest selection of German beer. Bavarian Inn also prides itself on being one of the top consumers of Pure Michigan agricultural products. Nestled within a backdrop of authentic German architecture, a variety of shops and other fun activities, a trip to Frankenmuth would not be complete without a visit to the Bavarian Inn. Learn more at www.bavarianinn.com. (http://www.bavarianinn.com/)

Bavarian Inn online press room: http://www.logos-communications.com/bavarianinn/
Source:Bavarian Inn
