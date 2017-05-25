Country(s)
Harlem School Of The Arts And The R&B Foundation Present An Intimate And Inspiring Conversation With Entrepreneur And Music Mogul Mike Bivins
Part of the on-going ARTMakers series, featuring conversations with notable and emerging artists - June 3rd @ 4PM
The event is part of HSA's on-going ARTMakers series, and will take place in the organization's Gallery space (645 St. Nicholas Avenue) at 4:00PM. The conversation will be moderated by Damon Williams, Chairman of The R&B Foundation.
Mike Bivins exploded onto the music scene in the 80s, as a member of the enormously successful group New Edition who came out of Boston's Orchard Park projects. He went on to become a founding member of the equally successful 90s group, Bell Biv DeVoe (BBD). These early experiences helped shape his entrepreneurial skills and his passion for talent management and producing. Today Mike is CEO of Sportyrich Enterprises, an apparels and entertainment company he launched in 2009.
Success in business has provided Mike a unique opportunity to give back to his Roxbury community in Boston, and he has made that a centerpiece of his business commitment and mission. This year he will sponsor membership to the YMCA for up to 700 kids from the local Roxbury area, to afford them the benefit and full range of opportunities offered through the Y.
His belief in paying it forward will, no doubt, be a key part of his conversation. Bivins is especially interested in the young people who are expected to fill the HSA Gallery, drawn there by the up-surge in interest since BET's airing of the three-part mini-series, "The New Edition Story." The bio-series, on which Mike Bivins served as co-executive producer, has become the network's highest-rated and most successful program.
Mike Bivins is using the power of his celebrity platform to positively influence the next generation of entertainers and business movers and shakers; that's why forums like the ARTMakers series are especially important to him.
About HSA:
In 1964, internationally acclaimed concert soprano Dorothy Maynor brought a gift to Harlem: her fervent belief that world-class training in the arts stimulates the child, strengthens the family and gives pride of ownership to a community. She opened Harlem School of the Arts in the basement of the St. James Presbyterian Church in Harlem at a time when the community suffered severe physical blight, high levels of poverty, and few cultural resources for its young people. From toddlers to adults, the students who came through its doors developed an invaluable sense of purpose and focus, whether or not they pursued professional careers in the arts. The school has produced a long and expanding list of talented individuals, who not only have gone on to successful careers in the arts but across all business fields. For more information, visit http://hsanyc.org.
About The R&B Foundation:
Founded in 1988, the Rhythm & Blues Foundation, Inc. (the Foundation) is a non-profit organization dedicated to the historical and cultural preservation of Rhythm & Blues music, and recognition of contributions of its participants to our musical heritage. The Foundation provides financial and medical assistance, educational outreach, performance opportunities and archival activities to support its constituents and fulfill its mission. The Foundation also presents special events and other programs to recognize artistic contributions and excellence within the Rhythm & Blues musical genre. Contact: Damon Williams, Chairman 1-800-980-5208 Phone/Fax or visit https://rhythmblues.org.
