 
News By Tag
* SA-BRC
* Healthcare
* Drug Analogue Forecast
* More Tags...
Industry News
* Business
* More Industries...
News By Place
* Pune
  Maharashtra
  India
* More Locations...

Country(s)
United States
Australia
India
Hong Kong
England
- - -
More Countries


Industry News





May 2017
WeTuMoSuSaFrTh
31302928272625


An Exclusive Healthcare Business Research and Consulting Company

We have evenhanded experience of conducting healthcare market research across almost all the territories.
 
 
sa-brc
sa-brc
 
Spread the Word
Listed Under

Tags:
SA-BRC
Healthcare
Drug Analogue Forecast

Industry:
Business

Location:
Pune - Maharashtra - India

Subject:
Companies

PUNE, India - May 31, 2017 - PRLog -- Spearhead Acuity-Business Research & Consulting (SA-BRC) is a premium Life Science business intelligence and data analytics firm. SA-BRC (http://www.sa-brc.com/) team offers a wide range of business intelligence services to multiple stakeholders such as Medical Device Manufacturers, Service Providers (Hospitals, Payers, etc.), Suppliers, Group Purchase Organizations, Distributors and all other individuals in the entire value chain of healthcare industry. Our research and consulting capabilities extend across several sub-domains within the sphere of Life Sciences such as Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Medical Devices, Veterinary Sciences, Wellness Products and Pharmaceuticals.

Services provided by SA-BRC

Syndicate Reports

A repository of market research studies (http://www.sa-brc.com/Medical-Devices/industry1) conducted for instant access by our clients at a reasonable price. These reports comprise market data by valve/volume, sub-segments, applications, technologies, geographies, competitive landscape, etc.

Custom Reports (Client specific research)

Either an existing syndicate report is customized to suit the clients' needs or a completely fresh and customized research (http://www.sa-brc.com/Biotechnology/upcoming3) is conducted as per the defined requirements from clients. We constantly engage and update our clients through provisional research deliverables to ensure right assessment and research target. We follow a robust research methodology to achieve high quality results which is an amalgamation of secondary and primary sources.

Competitive Intelligence

Major healthcare industry players (more than 50% of the top pharma and medical device manufacturers) are still hesitant in engaging with patients and other stakeholders in the value chain through social media channels. The returns on expenses meted out for social media tracking is difficult to directly equate with sales but definitely helps enhancing it in the long run.

Pharmaceutical Drug Analogue Based Forecasting Tool

The Pukka (http://www.sa-brc.com/filters_demo.php) tool provides access to qualitative and quantitative (U.S. sales) data of over 100 brands for United States market with more brands being added every year. Comparison models frequently present inaccurate predictions if the brands being considered have multiple indications or if brands being considered are only top selling prescriptions, however Pukka considers only those drugs that are FDA approved for single indication only and comprises of both top selling brands as well as those performing below par thus presenting an extremely realistic view of the comparison result.

Pukka currently offers analog forecasting for major disease categories such as oncology, metabolic disorder, cardiovascular, central nervous system, skin disease, respiratory, pain management, hematology, urology, autoimmune and auto inflammatory diseases. The database also presents market revenue for United States from approval to 2015 and a forecast of sales to 2022 for all 100 brands! It provides qualitative information on over 36 parameters such as adherence, persistence, molecule, order of entry, efficacy rate, disease condition, clinical manifestation, treatment type, formulation type, orphan designation, pharmacologic class, indication, disease category, route of administration, indication specificity, days of therapy, dosing frequency, cost per day, reimbursement tier, current ownership and others. The market forecast has been estimated using the most accurate prediction systems using base values gathered from annual reports and patient based forecasting techniques.

Consulting Projects & Survey Data Analysis

Similar to our customized research services (http://www.sa-brc.com/brand.php), we also provide full-fledged consulting services in the domain of healthcare and life sciences. Clients remain updated through provisional research deliverables to ensure research target points are achieved. A pilot survey with 5%-10% sample respondents is conducted to ensure that the questionnaire is robust enough to capture answers to all the questions.

Most of the consulting projects are focused on the following research areas:

• Message Testing Studies with Prescribing Physicians
• Perceptual Mapping
• Unmet Need Analysis
• Cost - Benefit Analysis
• Pricing & Reimbursement Studies
• Disease Assessment
• Market Entry Strategy Studies

KOL Mapping

Though there has been addition to the list of parameters that guides doctor's prescription pattern, influence of KOLs remains the most impactful of all these factors: years of practice, CMEs, journal meta-analysis articles, patient involvement, managed care activities. SA-BRC team helps our client with an excel spreadsheet deliverable that captures KOLs by geographies (regions & countries) alongside other parameters listed below:

KOL's: Rank (based on the overall score)

• Full Name
• Total Citation Score
• Total Journal Impact Factor Score
• Count and details of the research publications till date
• Count and details of Clinical Trials (in which the KOL is/was involved)
• Additional responsibilities and involvement such as:
• Editorial board head/member
• Influence on Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement policies/reforms
• Head/member of Patient Advocacy Groups
• Receiver of Awards/Grants/Honors
• Organization Name
• Geographic Location
• Contact Details:
• E-mail ID (Official/Personal)
• Contact Number (Office/Residence/Desk/Mobile)
• Other parameters as per specific client requirement

Social Media Analytics

Major healthcare industry players (more than 50% of the top pharma and medical device manufacturers) are still hesitant in engaging with patients and other stakeholders in the value chain through social media channels. The returns on expenses meted out for social media tracking is difficult to directly equate with sales but definitely helps enhancing it in the long run.

Health Economics & Outcome Research Assessment

HEOR plays a critical role in deciding the fate of drugs and medical device technologies across multiple parameters such as - price, efficiency, adverse reactions, availability, disease burden, QUALY measurements, etc. HEOR studies are considered basis for evaluating a drug/device's impact on patients quality of life.

For Further Info Contact Us
Email: support@sa-brc.com
Website: www.sa-brc.com
Phone: +91-02041210872

Contact
Lucas Jones
+912041210872
***@sa-brc.com
End
Source:
Email:***@sa-brc.com Email Verified
Tags:SA-BRC, Healthcare, Drug Analogue Forecast
Industry:Business
Location:Pune - Maharashtra - India
Subject:Companies
Account Email Address Verified     Account Phone Number Verified     Disclaimer     Report Abuse
SA-BRC PRs
Trending News
Top Daily News
Top Weekly News

Top Daily News
Top Weekly News
PTC News

May 31, 2017 News



Like PRLog?
9K2K1K
Click to Share