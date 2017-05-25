News By Tag
An Exclusive Healthcare Business Research and Consulting Company
We have evenhanded experience of conducting healthcare market research across almost all the territories.
Services provided by SA-BRC
Syndicate Reports
Custom Reports (Client specific research)
Competitive Intelligence
Major healthcare industry players (more than 50% of the top pharma and medical device manufacturers)
Pharmaceutical Drug Analogue Based Forecasting Tool
Pukka currently offers analog forecasting for major disease categories such as oncology, metabolic disorder, cardiovascular, central nervous system, skin disease, respiratory, pain management, hematology, urology, autoimmune and auto inflammatory diseases. The database also presents market revenue for United States from approval to 2015 and a forecast of sales to 2022 for all 100 brands! It provides qualitative information on over 36 parameters such as adherence, persistence, molecule, order of entry, efficacy rate, disease condition, clinical manifestation, treatment type, formulation type, orphan designation, pharmacologic class, indication, disease category, route of administration, indication specificity, days of therapy, dosing frequency, cost per day, reimbursement tier, current ownership and others. The market forecast has been estimated using the most accurate prediction systems using base values gathered from annual reports and patient based forecasting techniques.
Consulting Projects & Survey Data Analysis
Most of the consulting projects are focused on the following research areas:
• Message Testing Studies with Prescribing Physicians
• Perceptual Mapping
• Unmet Need Analysis
• Cost - Benefit Analysis
• Pricing & Reimbursement Studies
• Disease Assessment
• Market Entry Strategy Studies
KOL Mapping
Though there has been addition to the list of parameters that guides doctor's prescription pattern, influence of KOLs remains the most impactful of all these factors: years of practice, CMEs, journal meta-analysis articles, patient involvement, managed care activities. SA-BRC team helps our client with an excel spreadsheet deliverable that captures KOLs by geographies (regions & countries) alongside other parameters listed below:
KOL's: Rank (based on the overall score)
• Full Name
• Total Citation Score
• Total Journal Impact Factor Score
• Count and details of the research publications till date
• Count and details of Clinical Trials (in which the KOL is/was involved)
• Additional responsibilities and involvement such as:
• Editorial board head/member
• Influence on Medicare/Medicaid reimbursement policies/reforms
• Head/member of Patient Advocacy Groups
• Receiver of Awards/Grants/
• Organization Name
• Geographic Location
• Contact Details:
• E-mail ID (Official/Personal)
• Contact Number (Office/Residence/
• Other parameters as per specific client requirement
Social Media Analytics
Health Economics & Outcome Research Assessment
HEOR plays a critical role in deciding the fate of drugs and medical device technologies across multiple parameters such as - price, efficiency, adverse reactions, availability, disease burden, QUALY measurements, etc. HEOR studies are considered basis for evaluating a drug/device's impact on patients quality of life.
